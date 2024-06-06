  • Xenforo Cloud has scheduled an upgrade to XenForo version 2.2.16. This will take place on or shortly after the following date and time: Jul 05, 2024 at 05:00 PM (PT) There shouldn't be any downtime, as it's just a maintenance release. More info here

News UFC 304 Manchester Fight Card is complete

Solid PPV-card?

svmr_db said:
Solid card. 6 fight main card isn't necessary though, bump Wood vs Pineda down to the prelims lol.
I really like the main-card, all super interesting fights which I can’t wait to see! The prelims are okay, but not great or something. Quite top heavy card imo, although the top is very heavy ;)
Looking forward to July 27👊🏽
 
Solid card.

Slightly disappointed there are no debuting British fighters, though!
 
Looks like a fun card.

Green v Pimblett should be a fun scrap with some showboating, I want to see how Chikadze looks after a long layoff, and Kape vs Mokaev could be Mokaev losing his 0 if he can't implement his smothering grappling.
 
Above avg for post-2017 standards

You can never complain about a double title fight card that isn't flyweight or WMMA
 
Make sure to sing the Mancunian national anthem everywhere you go. Sung to the tune “when the saints go marching in”


“Oh Manchester (Oh Manchester)
Is full of shit (Is full of shit)

Oh Manchester is full of shit
It’s full of shit, shit and more shit
Oh Manchester is full of shit”​
 
usernamee said:
10am? the card is on us primetime
The promotion currently plans for the UFC 304 prelims to begin at 11pm BST, with the main card following at 3am. The times cater for a US audience, at the expense of those in the arena. The timings will also potentially affect fighters, with Aspinall expected to feature in the main or co-main event.

hulk-hogan-guitar.gif
 
I never understood the idea of having 6 fights on the card. When and why it's used is a mystery
 
Kowboy On Sherdog said:
yeah it sucks balls
 
