UK PPV during the day, Taylor/Serrano 2 at night. Sweet.



Hopefully Utah still gets a great card on the 13th or 20th.



PPV prediction:



Aspinall vs Blaydes 2

Leon vs Belal 2

MVP vs Buckley

Paddy vs Bobby

Allen vs Emmett



Not the best title fights on paper but 3 bangers underneath should satisfy everyone who isn't abiding in the spirit of Eeyore the donkey.