As usual the following episodes will be added to this post throughout fight week.


Episode 1 - Tom Aspinall trains with his dad and shows off his mural; Belal Muhammad eats, trains, and prays; Curtis Blaydes heads to the mountains; Giga Chikadze hangs out at home.









 
Shit man, I just can’t get myself hyped up for this card….Here’s to hoping we get some bangers or all time battles.

but, I feel like this could be one where all the big fights end up boring stinkers ☹️
 
Cliffs:

- Aspinall learned how to fight from his father in a small country-house room that looks like a torture chamber.
- Allah is on Belal's side.
- Paddy and Molly looking good.
- A level-headed Curtis Blaydes.
- Giga buys a home on Tito Ortiz's turf, so now there is a second Huntington Beach Bad Boy.
- Belal training out of a garage in Chicago.
- Cool mural of Aspinall in the UK.
 
Episode 2 - Belal Muhammad runs up stairs before traveling to England; Paddy Pimblett and Molly McCann train together; Champ Tom Aspinall packs for the hotel; Giga Chikadze trains with Beniel Dariush; Champ Leon Edwards arrives in Manchester; King Green eats dinner.
 
Episode 3 - Champ Leon Edwards has a run in with Belal Muhammad; Champ Tom Aspinall is interviewed by Anthony Smith; King Green eats dinner; Molly McCann goes through check-in interviews; Curtis Blaydes trains at the hotel.
 
Episode 4 - Athlete check-ins wrap up for UFC 304; Champ Leon Edwards gets in a late night striking session; King Green goes for a swim; Belal Muhammad trains in the early morning; Curtis Blaydes hits pads in an alley; Media Day kicks off.
 
Episode 5 - Champ Tom Aspinall plays games with Michael Bisping; Belal Muhammad gets a hero’s welcome; Arnold Allen goes bowling; Paddy Pimblett and Molly McCann get another training session in; Athletes face off at the UFC 304 Press Conference.
 
You can tell Meatball Molly want to get all up in Nina Drama
 
