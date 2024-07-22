Media UFC 304 Embedded - Episode 1 & 2

BroRogan

BroRogan

Gold Belt
@Gold
Joined
Nov 24, 2018
Messages
22,186
Reaction score
80,658
As usual the following episodes will be added to this post throughout fight week.


Episode 1 - Tom Aspinall trains with his dad and shows off his mural; Belal Muhammad eats, trains, and prays; Curtis Blaydes heads to the mountains; Giga Chikadze hangs out at home.



 
Last edited:
Shit man, I just can’t get myself hyped up for this card….Here’s to hoping we get some bangers or all time battles.

but, I feel like this could be one where all the big fights end up boring stinkers ☹️
 
Cliffs:

- Aspinall learned how to fight from his father in a small country-house room that looks like a torture chamber.
- Allah is on Belal's side.
- Paddy and Molly looking good.
- A level-headed Curtis Blaydes.
- Giga buys a home on Tito Ortiz's turf, so now there is a second Huntington Beach Bad Boy.
- Belal training out of a garage in Chicago.
- Cool mural of Aspinall in the UK.
 
Episode 2 - Belal Muhammad runs up stairs before traveling to England; Paddy Pimblett and Molly McCann train together; Champ Tom Aspinall packs for the hotel; Giga Chikadze trains with Beniel Dariush; Champ Leon Edwards arrives in Manchester; King Green eats dinner.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

BroRogan
Media UFC 303 Embedded - All Episodes
Replies
12
Views
700
jeff7b9
jeff7b9
helax
  • Sportsbook Event
Good Dog UFC 304 Edition
Replies
4
Views
136
Rhood
Rhood
helax
  • Sportsbook Event
(PICK 1 ROUND ONLY)UFC 304: 7.27 11:30pm ET Tom Aspinall vs Curtis Blaydes *Total Rounds*
Replies
1
Views
67
Doughie99
Doughie99
Kowboy On Sherdog
  • Sticky
Media ***Official*** UFC 304 Sherdog Content
Replies
10
Views
185
Simple Southerner
Simple Southerner
PurpleStorm
  • Sticky
  • Poll
Pre-fight discussion UFC 304: Edwards vs. Muhammad 2 Sat. July 27 Early Prelims 6pm et ESPN+, Prelims 8pm et ESPN2/ESPN+, Main 10pm et PPV
Replies
17
Views
374
BEATDOWNS
BEATDOWNS

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,243,313
Messages
55,900,158
Members
174,980
Latest member
handcrafted

Share this page

Back
Top