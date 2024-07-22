BroRogan
Gold Belt
@Gold
- Joined
- Nov 24, 2018
- Messages
- 22,186
- Reaction score
- 80,658
As usual the following episodes will be added to this post throughout fight week.
Episode 1 - Tom Aspinall trains with his dad and shows off his mural; Belal Muhammad eats, trains, and prays; Curtis Blaydes heads to the mountains; Giga Chikadze hangs out at home.
Episode 1 - Tom Aspinall trains with his dad and shows off his mural; Belal Muhammad eats, trains, and prays; Curtis Blaydes heads to the mountains; Giga Chikadze hangs out at home.
Last edited: