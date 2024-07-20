UFC 304: Edwards vs Muhammad 2 - Countdown

Feel bad fighters fighting at 4am. They give the Arabs correct fight time but screw England ........

That said fight card is for me kinda meh. Expecting a snoozer in Belal v Edward's, expecting Blaydes to lay an pray Aspinal to a decision . Seeing Paddy get kod might be fun . Arnold Giga might be decent. Add in these fighters will be fighting at a very off hour which likely means they won't be be peak . I will watch just not expecting this grest card . More looking forward to Perth.
 
Streeter said:
Feel bad fighters fighting at 4am. They give the Arabs correct fight time but screw England ........

That said fight card is for me kinda meh. Expecting a snoozer in Belal v Edward's, expecting Blaydes to lay an pray Aspinal to a decision .
The odds imply that Aspinall vs Blaydes won't even last 1.5 rounds lol. If you feel strongly it will go long you should put some money on the line. 💰 Around +400 for it to go to a decision.

 
svmr_db said:
The odds imply that Aspinall vs Blaydes won't even last 1.5 rounds lol. If you feel strongly it will go long you should put some money on the line. 💰 Around +400 for it to go to a decision.

I will throw money on that nothing g crazy as anything csn happen but maybe 100. I do feel pretty strong this is a boring decision for Blaydes.
 
