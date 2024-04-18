News UFC 303 will The Karate Hottie retire?

She is scheduled to face Gillian Robertson on June 29th. Robertson has a high finish rate and is 10 years Michelle's junior.

2 decision wins and 6 losses since 2019 is a long, drawn out decline for the petite, 38 year old Waterson. With 4 losses on the bounce. Do we expect to see a pair of XXS gloves left in the Octagon this summer?
 
nIM.gif
 
No, she's going to become momchamp any minute now.
 
I think it's time.

She might even beat Gillian. If she can keep it standing she'll win easy.
 
@DrRodentia is right, she should've retired after the Rodriguez fight.

She took a serious ass whoopin in that fight.
 
