She is scheduled to face Gillian Robertson on June 29th. Robertson has a high finish rate and is 10 years Michelle's junior.
2 decision wins and 6 losses since 2019 is a long, drawn out decline for the petite, 38 year old Waterson. With 4 losses on the bounce. Do we expect to see a pair of XXS gloves left in the Octagon this summer?
