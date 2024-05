UFC 303 PPV buys ?

Where will this stack up against other Conor cards ? I think this card does 1.2 million just for the fact it’s Conor’s return and people will always watch him. Not as big of a fight as Diaz, Khabib or Poirier.





McGregor vs Khabib = 2.4 million buys



Diaz vs McGregor II= 1.6 million buys



Poirier vs McGregor II = 1.6 million