Main Card (PPV 10pm ET / 7pm PT)
205: Alex Pereira (10-2) vs. Jiří Procházka (30-4-1)
145: Brian Ortega (16-3, 1NC) vs. Diego Lopes (24-6)
205: Anthony Smith (38-19) vs. Roman Dolidze (12-3)
W135: Mayra Bueno Silva (10-3-1, 1NC) vs. Macy Chiasson (10-3)
170: Ian Machado Garry (14-0) vs. Michael Page (22-2)
How to Watch UFC 303
Alex Pereira will defend the undisputed light heavyweight crown when his rematch with Jiri Prochazka draws headlining duties for the Ultimate Fighting Championship on Saturday in Las Vegas.
www.sherdog.com
UFC 303 ‘Pereira vs. Prochazka 2’ Play-by-Play, Results & Round Scoring
UFC 303 ‘Pereira vs. Prochazka 2’ Play-by-Play, Results & Round Scoring
Sherdog's live UFC 303 coverage will begin Saturday at 6 p.m. ET.
www.sherdog.com
