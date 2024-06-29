  • Xenforo Cloud has scheduled an upgrade to XenForo version 2.2.16. This will take place on or shortly after the following date and time: Jul 05, 2024 at 05:00 PM (PT) There shouldn't be any downtime, as it's just a maintenance release. More info here

PBP UFC 303 Pereira vs. Prochazka 2 Main Card PBP Discussion: Sat. 6/29 at 10pm ET

Who Wins?

URIRnaA.jpg



Main Card (PPV 10pm ET / 7pm PT)
205: Alex Pereira (10-2) vs. Jiří Procházka (30-4-1)
145: Brian Ortega (16-3, 1NC) vs. Diego Lopes (24-6)
205: Anthony Smith (38-19) vs. Roman Dolidze (12-3)
W135: Mayra Bueno Silva (10-3-1, 1NC) vs. Macy Chiasson (10-3)
170: Ian Machado Garry (14-0) vs. Michael Page (22-2)



Sherdog YouTube


iRCsb4C.gif
fc9RiCD.png
 
IN!!!!!!

109011-4218943.png




PbYd.gif
 
