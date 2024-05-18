UFC 303 needs some work

JoeRowe
6 weeks out & 11 fights booked, so 2 to 3 more fights left. We know they wanted Colby/Garry so I think it's fair to expect 1 more high-quality matchup. Other than that hopefully they can add a fun action fighter or 2. Some Ideas:
1 big-ish fight:
Charles vs Gamrot
Garry vs Brady
Garry vs Wonderboy
Garry vs Buckley
Brady vs Buckley
Buckley vs Wonderboy
Lopes vs Emmett
Moicano vs St Denis
1 solid fight:
Landwher vs Kattar
Kyler vs Font
Dober vs Mike Davis
RoboCop vs Shahbazyan
Morales vs Battle
RDA vs Gunnar
Thoughts?