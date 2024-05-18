UFC 303 needs some work

JoeRowe

JoeRowe

Black Belt
@Black
Joined
Feb 17, 2017
Messages
7,039
Reaction score
12,210
Screenshot_20240518_103720_Chrome.jpg

6 weeks out & 11 fights booked, so 2 to 3 more fights left. We know they wanted Colby/Garry so I think it's fair to expect 1 more high-quality matchup. Other than that hopefully they can add a fun action fighter or 2. Some Ideas:

1 big-ish fight:
Charles vs Gamrot
Garry vs Brady
Garry vs Wonderboy
Garry vs Buckley
Brady vs Buckley
Buckley vs Wonderboy
Lopes vs Emmett
Moicano vs St Denis

1 solid fight:
Landwher vs Kattar
Kyler vs Font
Dober vs Mike Davis
RoboCop vs Shahbazyan
Morales vs Battle
RDA vs Gunnar

Thoughts?
 
Think it's gonna be Garry vs MVP not Brady or any of those other options.

MVP said on Sky Sports that he's not heavy like Garry was claiming and it's an easy cut to be ready for June. He's verbally accepted the fight and is waiting for a contract
 
Davidjacksonjones said:
I think the UFC knows that because Conor is on the card, its going to sell huge numbers no matter what, so they are trying not to use too many stars and big names on this card. Most casual fans will probably just tune in to one fight this card imo, based on the card atm
Click to expand...
yup. 100%.
 
this is a good card, its just the other ones that are coming up are just so loaded that it makes us lose sight of things.
 
Davidjacksonjones said:
I think the UFC knows that because Conor is on the card, its going to sell huge numbers no matter what, so they are trying not to use too many stars and big names on this card. Most casual fans will probably just tune in to one fight this card imo, based on the card atm
Click to expand...
Yes, true, no reason to overstack it, especially with having to divide PPV points among other champs. But knowing all eyes will be on this card, it'd be dumb to have the rest of the main card so barren. People have an expectation at this point that the entire card will be entertaining. Even my casual friends/people at the bar
 
That’s a Conor card. Nobody else getting ppv points except him, and Chandler. The closest you’ll get to a big name is ex-champion Hill. And Arlovski if that’s official.
 
JoeRowe said:
Thoughts?
Click to expand...

The UFC knows Conor will sell big numbers reagrdless of what's in the undercard. We all know were gonna watch no matter what

So why would they put any other big names on this when they can use them to try and sell other cards.

Plus they need to keep costs low on this card because how much they are going to be paying Conor McGregor
 
OldBoy91 said:
Think it's gonna be Garry vs MVP not Brady or any of those other options.

MVP said on Sky Sports that he's not heavy like Garry was claiming and it's an easy cut to be ready for June. He's verbally accepted the fight and is waiting for a contract
Click to expand...
They're probably going to put MVP and Garry on the manchester card. They would be stupid not to.
 
They are never going to stack a Conor card because A: he will sell regardless and B: most of the revenue and money made from the event has to go to him so they aren't going to have that many big stars on it.
 
My friend I need to make a small correction...
Davidjacksonjones said:
I think the UFC knows that because Conor is on the card, [They are hoping it will] sell huge numbers, so they are trying not to use too many stars and big names on this card. Most casual fans will probably just tune in to one fight this card imo, based on the card atm
Click to expand...
lets face it... after years of controversies and receiving many an Old Fashioned Ass-Whoop-In McGregors stock has fallen... A Lot....
and TBH the card as is, looks as good as many a jones/oliveira/izzy/ card... there are 4 fighters there I want to see..
 
perfect. so much easier when all I have to worry about are two fights the next morning when I watch the full fight on one of those sites.
Davidjacksonjones said:
I think the UFC knows that because Conor is on the card, its going to sell huge numbers no matter what, so they are trying not to use too many stars and big names on this card. Most casual fans will probably just tune in to one fight this card imo
Click to expand...
 
ultra321 said:
My friend I need to make a small correction...

lets face it... after years of controversies and receiving many an Old Fashioned Ass-Whoop-in McGregors stock has fallen... A Lot....
and TBH the card as is, looks as good as many a jones/oliveira/izzy/ card... there are 4 fighters there I want to see..
Click to expand...
yeah i agree. I think Conor still does decent ppv numbers, but it won't be like the old days of selling 1M every fight. I'd actually be surprised if it got over 600k
 
OldBoy91 said:
Doubt it. The main card for Manchester is set. They aren't putting any of those fights on the prelims.
Click to expand...
They could still realistically put it as a 6th fight on the main card but I don't think putting them as prelim headliner would be that far out of left field for them. I mean anything is possible when Bo nickal is on the main card for UFC 300 and they have Jiri as prelim headliner..
 
You guys are wild. Remove the Conor fight and this looks like a fight night, and not even a good one. OP is on the money. Bad look for UFC when they built their whole product on overall good cards
 
CatchtheseHands said:
They could still realistically put it as a 6th fight on the main card but I don't think putting them as prelim headliner would be that far out of left field for them. I mean anything is possible when Bo nickal is on the main card for UFC 300 and they have Jiri as prelim headliner..
Click to expand...
They could, sure, I just don't see them doing a 6 fight main card in the UK given it's taking place in the early hours of the morning for the local crowd.
 
That is a pretty terrible fight.

I guess they put a decent co-main and call it a day. Conor is in it.. they must be counting on him hyping the fight.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

JoeRowe
Matchmaking the Rest of the 2024 Schedule
2
Replies
29
Views
705
Hdfi
Hdfi
DatSamboKid
In 2024, which division would create the best PPV Card?
2
Replies
20
Views
488
aerius
aerius
JoeRowe
Forecasting UFC 301-308
2
Replies
38
Views
1K
JudoThrowFiasco
JudoThrowFiasco
JoeRowe
Prognosticating The UFC's 2024 Schedule, To 300 & Beyond
Replies
10
Views
740
JoeRowe
JoeRowe

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,238,492
Messages
55,563,310
Members
174,822
Latest member
scultator

Share this page

Back
Top