UFC 303 - Jiri unleashes anti-magic protection

Last time Adesanya fought Poatan and knocked him out (UFC 287), he came with an african broom used for protection and purification against magic + some traditionnal akuma-like bracelet. On the ceremonial weigh-in, Jiri was wearing some strange artifacts / amulets / talisman we can assume are protection against magic.

If he beats Alex can we conclude that he was right about this matter and that to beat Alex we must first prevent him from using his shaman magic?