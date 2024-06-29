  • Xenforo Cloud has scheduled an upgrade to XenForo version 2.2.16. This will take place on or shortly after the following date and time: Jul 05, 2024 at 05:00 PM (PT) There shouldn't be any downtime, as it's just a maintenance release. More info here

UFC 303 - Jiri unleashes anti-magic protection

Yakuza13

Yakuza13

White Belt
Joined
Jun 19, 2024
Messages
1
Reaction score
4
Last time Adesanya fought Poatan and knocked him out (UFC 287), he came with an african broom used for protection and purification against magic + some traditionnal akuma-like bracelet. On the ceremonial weigh-in, Jiri was wearing some strange artifacts / amulets / talisman we can assume are protection against magic.
If he beats Alex can we conclude that he was right about this matter and that to beat Alex we must first prevent him from using his shaman magic?
 

Attachments

  • snapshot.jpg
    snapshot.jpg
    227 KB · Views: 0
  • snapsho.jpg
    snapsho.jpg
    409.8 KB · Views: 0
Jiri pulled a:

s-l400.jpg
 
He also did the Catholic cross thing at the first face off… so he has a lot of otherworldly things working for him.
IMG_9905.jpegIMG_9904.jpeg
 
Bet the house on Jiri


But seriously Voodoo/Magic & Placebo have some overlap imo


Its amazing the effect our minds can have on reality
 
Enough of this bs it's like beating a dead horse at this point
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

ChuFye
Media !!! Jiri Prochazka Accuses Alex Poatan Peireira Of Using VooDooJuJu/Obeah/Black Magic On Ariel Helwani Show!!!
6 7 8
Replies
159
Views
4K
The Big Babou
The Big Babou
AldoStillGoat
Jiri Prochazka supporters enter here
3 4 5
Replies
83
Views
1K
omawho402
omawho402
T
UFC 303 Main Event Replacement Fights that the UFC can do
2
Replies
25
Views
878
Leonard Haid
Leonard Haid
Kowboy On Sherdog
Jiri Prochazka Accuses Alex Pereira of Using ‘Spiritual Help’ To Win Fights
2 3
Replies
58
Views
1K
AstralPanda
AstralPanda
T
Finishing off the UFC 300 Card.
2 3
Replies
49
Views
3K
Striker33
S

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,241,538
Messages
55,765,523
Members
174,923
Latest member
Paralel

Share this page

Back
Top