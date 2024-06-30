UFC 303 has been the most cursed card ever

TCE
A welterweight bout between former UFC Featherweight and Lightweight Champion Conor McGregor and former three-time Bellator Lightweight World Champion (also a former UFC lightweight title challenger) Michael Chandler was expected to headline the event.[2] The pairing previously coached on The Ultimate Fighter: Team McGregor vs. Team Chandler against each other.[3] However on June 13, it was announced that McGregor was injured and the pairing would be postponed to a future date.[4]
The new headliner for this event will be a UFC Light Heavyweight Championship rematch between current champion Alex Pereira (also former UFC Middleweight Champion and former Glory Middleweight and Light Heavyweight Champion) and former champion Jiří Procházka (also the inaugural Rizin Light Heavyweight Champion).[4] They previously met at UFC 295 in November 2023, where Pereira won the vacant title via a second-round TKO.[5]
A light heavyweight bout between former champion Jamahal Hill and Khalil Rountree Jr. was expected to serve as the co-headliner for this event.[6] However, Rountree withdrew from the event after unintentionally ingesting DHEA and contacting Senior Vice President of Anti-doping compliance Jeff Noviztky and UFC Vice President of Anti-doping compliance, Donna Marcolini to inform them of the matter.[7] Rountree was suspended for just two months as it was confirmed he received a tainted supplement.[8] He was replaced by Carlos Ulberg.[9] In turn, Hill pulled out due to injury and was replaced by former title challenger Anthony Smith.[10][11] Subsequently, for unknown reasons, Ulberg pulled out and was replaced by #10 ranked middleweight Roman Dolidze.[12]
A women's strawweight bout between former Invicta FC Atomweight Champion Michelle Waterson-Gomez and Gillian Robertson was scheduled for UFC 302.[13] However, the bout was postponed to this event for unknown reasons.[14]
A flyweight bout between Cody Durden and Carlos Hernandez was scheduled for the event.[15] However, Durden was pulled from the event for unknown reasons and replaced by Road to UFC Season 2 flyweight winner Rei Tsuruya.[16]
A heavyweight bout between former UFC Heavyweight Champion Andrei Arlovski and Martin Buday was expected to take place at UFC Fight Night 242.[17] However, the bout was moved to this event for unknown reasons.[18]
A day before the event, the featherweight co-headliner bout between former UFC Featherweight Championship challenger Brian Ortega and Diego Lopes was changed to a lightweight bout at the request of Ortega, reportedly due to weight-cutting issues. Lopes was already on weight, weighing at 146.5 when he was notified, and as such had to gain back up to 155 before the weigh ins.[19] Subsequently, the day of the event, Ortega withdrew from the bout due to an illness and was replaced at the last minute by Dan Ige at a catchweight of 165 pounds.