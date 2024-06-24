  • Xenforo Cloud has scheduled an upgrade to XenForo version 2.2.16. This will take place on or shortly after the following date and time: Jul 05, 2024 at 05:00 PM (PT) There shouldn't be any downtime, as it's just a maintenance release. More info here

Media UFC 303 Embedded - All Episodes

As always the following episodes will be added to this post throughout the week ;)


Episode 1 - Jiri Prochazka lands in Vegas; Anthony Smith gets a new opponent. Cub Swanson has family time; Brian Ortega and Diego Lopes seize opportunities. Michael “Venom” Page shows off his restaurant, and champ Alex Pereira trains with Glover Teixeira.











 
Episode 2 - Champ Alex Pereira plays games with his kids and visits a NY firehouse; Jiri Prochazka enjoys hot chocolate; Michael 'Venom' Page receives oxygen therapy; Roman Dolidze builds a fire; Brian Ortega trains with tape.
 
Episode 3 - Jiri Procházka has an intense training session; Champ Alex Pereira has lunch in New York and watches his kids spar; Cub Swanson continues his camp; Brian Ortega plays video games; Roman Dolidze has a jiu-jitsu session; Diego Lopes gets a haircut.
 
Episode 4 - Michael “Venom” Page has a photo shoot; Alex Pereira arrives in Las Vegas and gets a haircut and facial; Mayra Bueno Silva trains and has lunch; Joe Pyfer almost misses his flight; athletes check in for UFC 303 fight week.
 
Episode 5 - Ian Machado Garry has a training session and plays with his son; MVP plays EA Sports UFC 5; UFC 303 athletes roll through Media Day; The main card athletes gather on stage for the UFC 303 Press Conference.

