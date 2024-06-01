UFC 302 PBP/Discussion

PuertoRican

PuertoRican

Gold Belt
@Gold
Joined
Mar 15, 2012
Messages
20,196
Reaction score
5,832
1717276941489.png

Main Card (ESPN+)​
LightweightIslam Makhachevvs.Dustin Poirier
MiddleweightSean Stricklandvs.Paulo Costa
MiddleweightKevin Hollandvs.Michal Oleksiejczuk
HeavyweightJailton Almeidavs.Alexander Romanov
WelterweightRandy Brownvs.Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos
Preliminary Card (ESPN 2 / ESPN+)
MiddleweightCesar Almeidavs.Roman Kopylov
LightweightGrant Dawsonvs.Joe Solecki
WelterweightPhilip Rowevs.Jake Matthews
WelterweightNiko Pricevs.Alex Morono
Early Preliminary Card (ESPN+ / UFC Fight Pass)
WelterweightMickey Gallvs.Bassil Hafez
Women's BantamweightAilin Perezvs.Joselyne Edwards
FlyweightMitch Raposovs.Andre Lima

  • Sean Strickland vs. Paulo Costa is 5 rounds.
  • A heavyweight bout between Alexander Volkov and Jailton Almeida was expected to take place at this event. However, the bout was scrapped for unknown reasons and Volkov was booked for UFC on ABC: Whittaker vs. Chimaev against Sergei Pavlovich. Alexander Romanov stepped in on short notice on April 9.
  • Jeremiah Wells was expected to face Niko Price. However, Wells pulled out due to undisclosed reasons and was replaced by Alex Morono on April 18.
  • Road to UFC Season 2 flyweight winner Park Hyun-sung was expected to face Andre Lima. However, he pulled out due to a knee injury and was replaced by promotional newcomer Nyamjargal Tumendemberel on May 1. Tumendemberel was then forced to withdraw from the event due to visa issues and he was replaced by Mitch Raposo on May 21.
 
Last edited:
The first fight starts in 7 minutes from now.

I've never seen Raposo fight, so I have no idea what to expect in the first fight of the night.

People were saying Raposo is small, but he didn't look small when he and Lima were face-to-face at the weigh-in.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

PuertoRican
UFC 302: Makhachev vs. Poirier
9 10 11
Replies
209
Views
8K
sonhow
sonhow

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,239,354
Messages
55,622,890
Members
174,858
Latest member
Lucl

Share this page

Back
Top