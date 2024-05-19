UFC 302: Makhachev vs. Poirier

1716142256128.jpeg

Main Card (ESPN+)​
LightweightIslam Makhachevvs.Dustin Poirier
MiddleweightSean Stricklandvs.Paulo Costa
MiddleweightKevin Hollandvs.Michal Oleksiejczuk
HeavyweightJailton Almeidavs.Alexander Romanov
WelterweightRandy Brownvs.Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos
Preliminary Card (ESPN 2/ ESPN+)
MiddleweightCesar Almeidavs.Roman Kopylov
LightweightGrant Dawsonvs.Joe Solecki
WelterweightPhilip Rowevs.Jake Matthews
WelterweightNiko Pricevs.Alex Morono
Early Preliminary Card (ESPN+ / UFC Fight Pass)
WelterweightMickey Gallvs.Bassil Hafez
Women's BantamweightAilin Perezvs.Joselyne Edwards
FlyweightNyamjargal Tumendemberelvs.Andre Lima

 
guys i perceive to be safe.

Morono , Dawson, Holland, Strickland , Islam.

But one of them will likely drop the ball.
 
