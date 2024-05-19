UFC 302: Makhachev vs. Poirier

PuertoRican
Main Card (ESPN+)
|Lightweight
|Islam Makhachev
|vs.
|Dustin Poirier
|Middleweight
|Sean Strickland
|vs.
|Paulo Costa
|Middleweight
|Kevin Holland
|vs.
|Michal Oleksiejczuk
|Heavyweight
|Jailton Almeida
|vs.
|Alexander Romanov
|Welterweight
|Randy Brown
|vs.
|Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos
Preliminary Card (ESPN 2/ ESPN+)
|Middleweight
|Cesar Almeida
|vs.
|Roman Kopylov
|Lightweight
|Grant Dawson
|vs.
|Joe Solecki
|Welterweight
|Philip Rowe
|vs.
|Jake Matthews
|Welterweight
|Niko Price
|vs.
|Alex Morono
Early Preliminary Card (ESPN+ / UFC Fight Pass)
|Welterweight
|Mickey Gall
|vs.
|Bassil Hafez
|Women's Bantamweight
|Ailin Perez
|vs.
|Joselyne Edwards
|Flyweight
|Nyamjargal Tumendemberel
|vs.
|Andre Lima
- Sean Strickland vs. Paulo Costa is 5 rounds.
- A heavyweight bout between Alexander Volkov and Jailton Almeida was expected to take place at this event. However, the bout was scrapped for unknown reasons and Volkov was booked for UFC on ABC: Whittaker vs. Chimaev against Sergei Pavlovich. Alexander Romanov stepped in on short notice on April 9.
- Jeremiah Wells was expected to face Niko Price. However, Wells pulled out due to undisclosed reasons and was replaced by Alex Morono on April 18.
- Road to UFC Season 2 flyweight winner Park Hyun-sung was expected to face Andre Lima. However, he pulled out due to a knee injury and was replaced by promotional newcomer Nyamjargal Tumendemberel on May 1.