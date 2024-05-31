PBP UFC 302 Makhachev vs. Poirier Preliminary Card PBP Discussion: Sat. 6 / 1 at 6pm ET

Saturday 06.01.2024 at 06:00 PM ET
Venue: Prudential Center
Location: Newark, New Jersey, United States
MMA Bouts: 12
Commentary: Daniel Cormier, Joe Rogan, and Jon Anik

2soFygJ.jpg



Main Card (PPV 10pm ET / 7pm PT)
155: Islam Makhachev (25-1) vs. Dustin Poirier (30-8, 1NC)
185: Sean Strickland (28-6) vs. Paulo Costa (14-3)
185: Kevin Holland (25-11, 1NC) vs. Michał Oleksiejczuk (19-7, 1NC)
170: Niko Price (15-7, 2NC) vs. Alex Morono (24-9, 1NC)
170: Randy Brown (18-5) vs. Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos (24-7-1)


Preliminary card (ESPN 2 / ESPN+ 8pm ET / 5pm PT)
170: César Almeida (5-0) vs. Roman Kopylov (12-3)
HW: Jailton Almeida (20-3) vs. Alexander Romanov (17-2)
155: Grant Dawson (20-2-1) vs. Joe Solecki (13-4)
170: Philip Rowe (10-4) vs. Jake Matthews (19-7)


Early Prelims (ESPN+ / UFC Fight Pass 6pm ET / 3pm PT)
170: Mickey Gall (7-5) vs. Bassil Hafez (8-3-1)
W135: Ailín Pérez (9-2) vs. Joselyne Edwards (13-5)
125: Mitch Raposo (12-3) vs. André Lima (8-0)


UFC 302 Weigh-in Results: Lightweight Title Fight Set

Islam Makhachev (155) vs. Dustin Poirier (155)
Paulo Costa (185) vs. Sean Strickland (185)
Kevin Holland (185) vs. Michal Oleksiejczuk (185)
Alex Morono (170) vs. Niko Price(170)
Randy Brown (170) vs. Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos (170)
Cesar Almeida (185) vs. Roman Kopylov (185)
Jailton Almeida (241) vs. Alexander Romanov (265)
Grant Dawson (155) vs. Joe Solecki(155)
Jake Matthews (170) vs. Philip Rowe (171)
Bassil Hafez (170) vs. Mickey Gall(170)
Joselyne Edwards (136) vs. Ailin Perez(135)
Andre Lima (130)* vs. Mitch Raposo (125)

*Lima missed the flyweight limit. He will be fined 30 percent of his purse.


Ceremonial Weigh-ins



UFC 302 ‘Makhachev vs. Poirier’ Play-by-Play, Results & Round Scoring




Betting Odds
3269.png




