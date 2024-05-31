Jackonfire
BMF Mod
Staff member
Senior Moderator
- Joined
- Jun 14, 2009
- Messages
- 66,781
- Reaction score
- 86,434
Saturday 06.01.2024 at 06:00 PM ET
Venue: Prudential Center
Location: Newark, New Jersey, United States
MMA Bouts: 12
Commentary: Daniel Cormier, Joe Rogan, and Jon Anik
Order Now! UFC 302 "Makhachev vs. Poirier" Saturday at 10 p.m. ET on ESPN+
Main Card (PPV 10pm ET / 7pm PT)
155: Islam Makhachev (25-1) vs. Dustin Poirier (30-8, 1NC)
185: Sean Strickland (28-6) vs. Paulo Costa (14-3)
185: Kevin Holland (25-11, 1NC) vs. Michał Oleksiejczuk (19-7, 1NC)
170: Niko Price (15-7, 2NC) vs. Alex Morono (24-9, 1NC)
170: Randy Brown (18-5) vs. Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos (24-7-1)
Preliminary card (ESPN 2 / ESPN+ 8pm ET / 5pm PT)
170: César Almeida (5-0) vs. Roman Kopylov (12-3)
HW: Jailton Almeida (20-3) vs. Alexander Romanov (17-2)
155: Grant Dawson (20-2-1) vs. Joe Solecki (13-4)
170: Philip Rowe (10-4) vs. Jake Matthews (19-7)
Early Prelims (ESPN+ / UFC Fight Pass 6pm ET / 3pm PT)
170: Mickey Gall (7-5) vs. Bassil Hafez (8-3-1)
W135: Ailín Pérez (9-2) vs. Joselyne Edwards (13-5)
125: Mitch Raposo (12-3) vs. André Lima (8-0)
Order Now! UFC 302 "Makhachev vs. Poirier" Saturday at 10 p.m. ET on ESPN+
Paulo Costa (185) vs. Sean Strickland (185)
Kevin Holland (185) vs. Michal Oleksiejczuk (185)
Alex Morono (170) vs. Niko Price(170)
Randy Brown (170) vs. Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos (170)
Cesar Almeida (185) vs. Roman Kopylov (185)
Jailton Almeida (241) vs. Alexander Romanov (265)
Grant Dawson (155) vs. Joe Solecki(155)
Jake Matthews (170) vs. Philip Rowe (171)
Bassil Hafez (170) vs. Mickey Gall(170)
Joselyne Edwards (136) vs. Ailin Perez(135)
Andre Lima (130)* vs. Mitch Raposo (125)
*Lima missed the flyweight limit. He will be fined 30 percent of his purse.
Ceremonial Weigh-ins
UFC 302 ‘Makhachev vs. Poirier’ Play-by-Play, Results & Round Scoring
Betting Odds
Head over to SPORTSBOOK MMA and use your vcash to place bets on this card
Sherdog YouTube
Venue: Prudential Center
Location: Newark, New Jersey, United States
MMA Bouts: 12
Commentary: Daniel Cormier, Joe Rogan, and Jon Anik
Order Now! UFC 302 "Makhachev vs. Poirier" Saturday at 10 p.m. ET on ESPN+
Main Card (PPV 10pm ET / 7pm PT)
155: Islam Makhachev (25-1) vs. Dustin Poirier (30-8, 1NC)
185: Sean Strickland (28-6) vs. Paulo Costa (14-3)
185: Kevin Holland (25-11, 1NC) vs. Michał Oleksiejczuk (19-7, 1NC)
170: Niko Price (15-7, 2NC) vs. Alex Morono (24-9, 1NC)
170: Randy Brown (18-5) vs. Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos (24-7-1)
Preliminary card (ESPN 2 / ESPN+ 8pm ET / 5pm PT)
170: César Almeida (5-0) vs. Roman Kopylov (12-3)
HW: Jailton Almeida (20-3) vs. Alexander Romanov (17-2)
155: Grant Dawson (20-2-1) vs. Joe Solecki (13-4)
170: Philip Rowe (10-4) vs. Jake Matthews (19-7)
Early Prelims (ESPN+ / UFC Fight Pass 6pm ET / 3pm PT)
170: Mickey Gall (7-5) vs. Bassil Hafez (8-3-1)
W135: Ailín Pérez (9-2) vs. Joselyne Edwards (13-5)
125: Mitch Raposo (12-3) vs. André Lima (8-0)
Order Now! UFC 302 "Makhachev vs. Poirier" Saturday at 10 p.m. ET on ESPN+
UFC 302 Weigh-in Results: Lightweight Title Fight SetIslam Makhachev (155) vs. Dustin Poirier (155)
Paulo Costa (185) vs. Sean Strickland (185)
Kevin Holland (185) vs. Michal Oleksiejczuk (185)
Alex Morono (170) vs. Niko Price(170)
Randy Brown (170) vs. Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos (170)
Cesar Almeida (185) vs. Roman Kopylov (185)
Jailton Almeida (241) vs. Alexander Romanov (265)
Grant Dawson (155) vs. Joe Solecki(155)
Jake Matthews (170) vs. Philip Rowe (171)
Bassil Hafez (170) vs. Mickey Gall(170)
Joselyne Edwards (136) vs. Ailin Perez(135)
Andre Lima (130)* vs. Mitch Raposo (125)
*Lima missed the flyweight limit. He will be fined 30 percent of his purse.
Ceremonial Weigh-ins
How to Watch UFC 302
How to Watch UFC 302
The fate of the undisputed lightweight crown will hang in the balance on Saturday when the Ultimate Fighting Championship pays a visit to Newark, New Jersey for the 10th time.
www.sherdog.com
UFC 302 ‘Makhachev vs. Poirier’ Play-by-Play, Results & Round Scoring
Betting Odds
Head over to SPORTSBOOK MMA and use your vcash to place bets on this card
Sherdog YouTube