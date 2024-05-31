Jackonfire
Main Card (PPV 10pm ET / 7pm PT)
155: Islam Makhachev (25-1) vs. Dustin Poirier (30-8, 1NC)
185: Sean Strickland (28-6) vs. Paulo Costa (14-3)
185: Kevin Holland (25-11, 1NC) vs. Michał Oleksiejczuk (19-7, 1NC)
170: Niko Price (15-7, 2NC) vs. Alex Morono (24-9, 1NC)
170: Randy Brown (18-5) vs. Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos (24-7-1)
How to Watch UFC 302
The fate of the undisputed lightweight crown will hang in the balance on Saturday when the Ultimate Fighting Championship pays a visit to Newark, New Jersey for the 10th time.
UFC 302 ‘Makhachev vs. Poirier’ Play-by-Play, Results & Round Scoring
