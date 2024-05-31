PBP UFC 302 Makhachev vs. Poirier Main Card PBP Discussion: Sat. 6 / 1 at 10pm ET

Order Now! UFC 302 "Makhachev vs. Poirier" Saturday at 10 p.m. ET on ESPN+

Main Card (PPV 10pm ET / 7pm PT)
155: Islam Makhachev (25-1) vs. Dustin Poirier (30-8, 1NC)
185: Sean Strickland (28-6) vs. Paulo Costa (14-3)
185: Kevin Holland (25-11, 1NC) vs. Michał Oleksiejczuk (19-7, 1NC)
170: Niko Price (15-7, 2NC) vs. Alex Morono (24-9, 1NC)
170: Randy Brown (18-5) vs. Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos (24-7-1)



How to Watch UFC 302

www.sherdog.com

How to Watch UFC 302

The fate of the undisputed lightweight crown will hang in the balance on Saturday when the Ultimate Fighting Championship pays a visit to Newark, New Jersey for the 10th time.
www.sherdog.com www.sherdog.com


UFC 302 'Makhachev vs. Poirier' Play-by-Play, Results & Round Scoring




Hell yeah this is the main card thread. Thank you for the thread @Jackonfire my main card man with the main card plan. Let's enjoy the fights all. Good luck on your picks. I'm rooting Poirier & Costa though I didn't pick them. I like rooting for underdogs.

