Media UFC 302 Embedded

Doughie99 said:
I do like the Embedded pre-fight videos. Gives you a feeling of kinda being there at the event location and seeing what all the fighters and teams get up to before the fight.
I don't like them, because I feel they break down the pathos before the fight.

Will watch both anyway.
 
So I guess Gamrot was Makhachev during the training and Usman Nurmagomedov was Poirier during the training
 
They're cool but far too formulaic. Same scenes, quotes, visuals every time.

Guess there just isn't much variation with fight weeks.
 
Islam fooked that question up about rating his manager'z cooking at 4.5/5.

Lesson in life: Anyone who cooks for me is a 5 out of 5 rating simply because they're doing it so that I don't have too.
 
"Life's good. I don't have cancer yet."
~ Sean Strickland
 
Thanks for the video. Rooting for Poirier like always, hope he puts on a great show.
 
Episode 2 - Champ Islam Makhachev caffeinates. Sean Strickland and Grant Dawson hit the gym. Michal Oleksiejczuk takes a water tour and Paulo Costa arrives in Newark by air.
 
Episode 3 - Dustin Poirier wraps his camp at home and gives gilly lessons; champ Islam Makhachev trains with fellow legends Khabib and Frankie Edgar. Randy Brown visits Meta HQ; Sean Strickland heads east; Paulo Costa plays ball.
 
This is a pretty good Behind-The-Scenes video from the Poirier vs Benoit Saint Denis fight night.

Plenty of fun things shown here :

 
Episode 4 - Holland touches down in Newark. Makhachev signs posters and gets some cardio in. Costa goes for a swim. Poirier, Strickland, and Rowe entertain the media while Matthews tours New York City.
 
Episode 5 - As fight week winds down, champion Islam Makhachev and Paulo Costa do their media day rounds; Sean Strickland gets in one more sparring session to wrap up his camp; Niko Price goes fishing on the Hudson River; The UFC 302 Pre-Fight Press Conference heats up between Dustin Poirier and the champ.
 
