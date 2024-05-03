UFC 301 Tapology Contest

helax

helax

BWR Forever
Staff member
Senior Moderator
Joined
Aug 10, 2013
Messages
55,958
Reaction score
108,727
This thread is for the general discussion of the event UFC 301 Tapology Contest. Please add to the discussion here.

Welcome to the vBookie MMA Tapology contest.

The rules are simple. Participants will place a Tapology card in the thread. Winners will be determined by the number of correct picks they make, however, if there is a need for a tie breaker, perfect picks will be handled differently. Perfect decision picks will be worth half a point and determining a finish will be worth a full point.

2 million for 1st
1 million for 2nd
500k for 3rd
 
109604-4091070.png
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

helax
  • Sportsbook Event
DO NOT BET UFC 300 Tapology Contest
2
Replies
29
Views
853
Doughie99
Doughie99
helax
  • Sportsbook Event
UFC 299 Tapology Contest DO NOT BET
2
Replies
35
Views
1K
lsa
lsa
helax
  • Sportsbook Event
UFC 298 Tapology Contest DO NOT BET
2
Replies
33
Views
1K
Krixes
Krixes
helax
  • Sportsbook Event
UFC 297 Tapology Contest DO NOT BET
2
Replies
25
Views
1K
helax
helax
helax
  • Discussion
UFC 295 Tapology Contest
2
Replies
35
Views
1K
Jackonfire
Jackonfire

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,237,481
Messages
55,494,033
Members
174,790
Latest member
stor

Share this page

Back
Top