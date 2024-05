This thread is for the general discussion of the event UFC 301 Tapology Contest . Please add to the discussion here.Welcome to the vBookie MMA Tapology contest.The rules are simple. Participants will place a Tapology card in the thread. Winners will be determined by the number of correct picks they make, however, if there is a need for a tie breaker, perfect picks will be handled differently. Perfect decision picks will be worth half a point and determining a finish will be worth a full point.2 million for 1st1 million for 2nd500k for 3rd