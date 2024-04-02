Media UFC 301 PPV vs free Saudi Arabia card comparison

Pretty hilarious actually. The UFC can use the argument "We stack every card!" though, so that part sucks. Am looking forward to seeing Aldo get another fight, hoping he wins.
 
markys00 said:
Don't forget Alex has it contracted that he fights at 301 depending on 300 outcome
Extremely unlikely that it happens, but adding Poatan vs Uncle Ayev would bump 301 up to the standard of a decent paper view
 
That Brazil card is shit. Once they pulled Alex they were basically punting this event which is what it is, with how stacked 299 300 are the next card or two will suffer.

Still think they could have saved Jailton/Blaydes and Figgy/Cody for this card and atleast had a respectable main card but with that main event the card is doomed anyway, they are punting this event.
 
Hilarious comparison.

301 is horrible.

I can't give UFC too much shit since 298, 299 & 300 were all stacked. But man is that a bad card.

That Saudi card on the other hand

