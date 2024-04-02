“You tried to hurt my family”$79.99 cough that cheddar up for Anthony Smith
View attachment 1037481
View attachment 1037482
Extremely unlikely that it happens, but adding Poatan vs Uncle Ayev would bump 301 up to the standard of a decent paper viewDon't forget Alex has it contracted that he fights at 301 depending on 300 outcome
Highly skewed argument though you know they got this card for the Brazilian market, this is an inaugural card for an emerging market it’s not exactly fair to compare tbh$79.99 cough that cheddar up for Anthony Smith
View attachment 1037481
View attachment 1037482