UFC 301: Pantoja vs. Erceg Props and Parlays 6pm ET 5-4

This thread is for the general discussion of the event UFC 301: Pantoja vs. Erceg Props and Parlays 6pm ET 5-4. Please add to the discussion here.

To Make a Parlay:

Use one of these sites
https://fightodds.io/ or
Bet on UFC-Mma Odds and Props | Bovada or
https://www.bestfightodds.com/ to find the odds you want to combine
https://www.proboxingodds.com/ for Boxing

Then Go to:
https://www.vegasinsider.com/parlay-calculator/ or
Alternate new unltd Parlay Calculator: https://www.scoresandodds.com/parlay-calculator
On the parlay calculator set bet amount to "1" then type the odds of each outcome in then click "Calculate." Where it says "parlay payout" is the odds.


Any request, I can find the odds for you
 
Doughie#1 Rio Smash 'n' Grab
Pereira ITD - 260
Petrino ITD - 150
Pantoja by sub + 300
8.23

Doughie#2 Couple More ITDs
Pereira ITD - 260
Petrino ITD - 150
1.31

Doughie#3 There Will be Blood (maybe)
Pereira/Potieria ends ITD - 450
Petrino/Smith ends ITD - 220
Orolbai/Brener ends ITD - 105
Pantoja/Erceg ends ITD - 150
4.78

Doughie#4 Girls Go At it
Lucindo - 382
Barbosa - 212
Oralbai / Brener ends ITD - 105
2.63

Doughie#5 Long shot why not
Martinez - 139
Lucindo - 382
Barbosa - 212
Petrino ITD - 150
Pereira ITD - 260
Pantoja - 178
10.51

(odds correct at time of posting from fightodds.io)
 
Elves has left the building
Elves Brenner +207
Jose Aldo +122
Stephen Erceg +156
Jack Shore +144
41.57
 
i feel bad you guys keep tagging me and i haven't done these in forever but feel free to keep doing it. i have just graduated to betting IRL lol i'll try to remember to add whatever i end up betting on here so you guys can piggyback it. good luck boys
 
KAZSoliloquy said:
i feel bad you guys keep tagging me and i haven't done these in forever but feel free to keep doing it. i have just graduated to betting IRL lol i'll try to remember to add whatever i end up betting on here so you guys can piggyback it. good luck boys
Click to expand...
that's not a graduation, just a parallel move. to suggest betting Vs is not of the utmost importance is fallacy. but thank you and good luck to you.

@Dillydilly
Dude's Dudes
Jose +122
Caio -645
1.56
 
