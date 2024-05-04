Jackonfire
BMF Mod
Staff member
Senior Moderator
- Joined
- Jun 14, 2009
- Messages
- 66,496
- Reaction score
- 84,738
Main card (PPV 10pm ET / 7pm PT)
125: Alexandre Pantoja (27-5) vs. Steve Erceg (12-1)
135: Jonathan Martinez (19-4) vs. José Aldo (31-8)
205: Anthony Smith (37-19) vs. Vitor Petrino (11-0)
185: Michel Pereira (30-11, 2NC) vs. Ihor Potieria (20-5)
185: Paul Craig (17-7-1) vs. Caio Borralho (15-1, 1NC)
How to Watch UFC 301
How to Watch UFC 301
The Ultimate Fighting Championship’s visit to Rio de Janeiro this Saturday marks the 11th time a UFC title has been on the line in the vibrant Brazilian city.
www.sherdog.com
UFC 301 ‘Pantoja vs. Erceg’ Play-by-Play, Results & Round Scoring
UFC 301 ‘Pantoja vs. Erceg’ Play-by-Play, Results & Round Scoring
The Ultimate Fighting Championship hosts its next pay-per-view spectacle in the vibrant seaside city of Rio de Janeiro.
www.sherdog.com
Sherdog YouTube