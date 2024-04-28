UFC 301 is disgrace

This one is particularly bad for a PPV though. Still might be a great card, but it's hard to expect people to spend their money on it. PPV's should attract casuals and hardcores alike. Numbered cards should always carry a certain amount of weight. This one does not.It’s actually fun if you go up and down the card. Hard to follow ufc 300. I say this as someone who has shat on the quality of the UFC many times.
Fair, but I’d also argue the UFC doesn’t even have enough names to attract casuals nowadays.This one is particularly bad for a PPV though. Still might be a great card, but it's hard to expect people to spend their money on. PPV's should attract casuals and hardcores alike. Numbered cards should always carry a certain amount of weight. This one does not.
They can't put on UFC 300 level cards every time, but they could put on like 5 or 6 super stacked cards like that a year if they wanted to. They should be putting on giant cards at least quarterly. And I've always wished that they took a note from JMMA and did giant New Years cards. There is no reason that PPV cards shouldn't be anything less than excellent every time at this point.Fair, but I’d also argue the UFC doesn’t even have enough names to attract casuals nowadays.
Literally no fight I am interested in on 301.