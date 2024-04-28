UFC 301 is disgrace

SamuraiBro said: Fair, but I’d also argue the UFC doesn’t even have enough names to attract casuals nowadays. Click to expand...

They can't put on UFC 300 level cards every time, but they could put on like 5 or 6 super stacked cards like that a year if they wanted to. They should be putting on giant cards at least quarterly. And I've always wished that they took a note from JMMA and did giant New Years cards. There is no reason that PPV cards shouldn't be anything less than excellent every time at this point.Even if they wanted to do a PPV monthly, you could probably pull off 12 stacked cards. That's only 12 huge fights a year, with a huge roster, and 48 other important, intriguing fights.If they are going to keep doing Apex cards every other week or more, those could be longer too, to keep everyone active. Only hardcores are tuning in to those early fights anyway, so you could make those cards longer so everyone stays active.