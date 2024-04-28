UFC 301 is disgrace

Poatan

Poatan

Not single even fight night main event worthy fight on that card. Dana two pump chump blew his all load on ufc 300 not single good fight in horizon untill june.
 
SamuraiBro said:
It’s actually fun if you go up and down the card. Hard to follow ufc 300. I say this as someone who has shat on the quality of the UFC many times.
This one is particularly bad for a PPV though. Still might be a great card, but it's hard to expect people to spend their money on it. PPV's should attract casuals and hardcores alike. Numbered cards should always carry a certain amount of weight. This one does not.
 
Disgraceful you mean yea on paper it's very mid I mostly only care about the aldo & pantoja fight
 
DrRodentia said:
This one is particularly bad for a PPV though. Still might be a great card, but it's hard to expect people to spend their money on. PPV's should attract casuals and hardcores alike. Numbered cards should always carry a certain amount of weight. This one does not.
Fair, but I’d also argue the UFC doesn’t even have enough names to attract casuals nowadays.
 
SamuraiBro said:
Fair, but I’d also argue the UFC doesn’t even have enough names to attract casuals nowadays.
They can't put on UFC 300 level cards every time, but they could put on like 5 or 6 super stacked cards like that a year if they wanted to. They should be putting on giant cards at least quarterly. And I've always wished that they took a note from JMMA and did giant New Years cards. There is no reason that PPV cards shouldn't be anything less than excellent every time at this point.

Even if they wanted to do a PPV monthly, you could probably pull off 12 stacked cards. That's only 12 huge fights a year, with a huge roster, and 48 other important, intriguing fights.

If they are going to keep doing Apex cards every other week or more, those could be longer too, to keep everyone active. Only hardcores are tuning in to those early fights anyway, so you could make those cards longer so everyone stays active.
 
Joaquim Silva vs Drakkar Klose is the people's main event
 
Literally no fight I am interested in on 301.
 
298, 299 and 300 were amazing, and 302, 303 and 304 are projected to be great as well, so I'll let them slide on this one
 
