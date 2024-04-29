Media UFC 301 Embedded (1-3)

Episode 2 - Steve Erceg and champ Alexandre Pantoja prep for their title fight. Jonathan Martinez and shop Salvadorian. Jose Aldo trains in Rio; Caio Borralho checks out the beach and greets friend Michel Pereira. Pantoja packs up and leaves his son in charge.
 
Episode 3 - Steve Erceg hits a street party. Caio Borralho trains. Karolina Kowalkiewicz embraces the sun. Michel Pereira gets PT and game plans. Alessandro Costa dreams big with Diego Lopes. Champ Alexandre Pantoja faces off with Erceg.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

BroRogan
Media UFC 300 Embedded
Replies
15
Views
791
BroRogan
BroRogan
JkMMA
Ufc 301 prediction?
2
Replies
25
Views
1K
Hdfi
H
Touch Butt
  • Poll
News Alexandre Pantoja to defend Flyweight title against Steve Erceg at UFC 301
8 9 10
Replies
185
Views
6K
SoSo
SoSo
JoeRowe
Forecasting UFC 301-306
Replies
8
Views
567
JoeRowe
JoeRowe
Tokoloko
Rumored UFC 301: Pereira vs Prochazka 2 ?
3 4 5
Replies
99
Views
3K
Objectively Correct
Objectively Correct

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,237,411
Messages
55,490,078
Members
174,787
Latest member
nicenhot

Share this page

Back
Top