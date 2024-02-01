UFC 300 with Khamzat Chimaev on the card will be fireworks and without him it is underwhelming - Love or hate him his gonna bring that building down

I have attended many UFC events some where special and others not so much but I tell you what.. I watched Khamzat fight in Jacksonville and Las Vegas against Burns and Holland these were the loudest crowds I have ever experienced and I also recall Dana White saying the same thing and the tension thru the entire arena was magical. It was like one of these moments I am gonna tell my friends and kids for years that I was here and experienced this. He has that bravado I am gonna kill everyone, that aloof character that his unbeatable in his mind, plus he is real and comes to fight not MMA but like real ass fight. Grudge match or not it doesn't matter his fights are fuking super intense and this energy ends up in the crowds. He takes no hostages whomever stands infront of him and he is real about it. He is not shaken by media, whatever the crowd says or thinks he does whatever he sees fit. He is super competitive and he comes to take you out without hypocrisy.