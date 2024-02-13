UFC 300 - who do you want to see there? (not fights)

So, as title says, who do you want there, not including those fighting?


Nina Drama - maybe an honorary ring girl for the night
Fertitta brothers - for old times sake (and they'll probably want Conor there with them)
Poatan - Good guy he deserves it
Randy Couture - for old times sake.
Urijah Faber - legend and crowd favourite
Mike Tyson - you know why

Refs:
Chris Leben - lets give the TUF alumni his first UFC reffing job at this momentous event
Mike Beltran - great guy, did a great job the other night harsh words for fouls etc

Commentators:
Joe Rogan, Laura Sanko, Dom Cruz (I don't like Dom but enjoy him and Rogan getting on each others nerves)
Guest: Eddie Bravo

*Thread seemed odd without a photo, so I added one of Nina and Laura as they are prettier than the other people I suggested.
 
The Rock to present the BMF belt
Chuck Liddell
Brock Lesnar so he can claim to be on all 100, 200 and 300
Arianny Celeste even though shes retired
Lil Wayne
 
oski said:
Oh yeah, and Dern in a swimsuit never disappoints...
Maybe sit Strickland right near Jake Paul too and see what happens

