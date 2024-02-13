UFC 300 - who do you want to see there? (not fights)

Blanqa Blanqua
So, as title says, who do you want there, not including those fighting?
Nina Drama - maybe an honorary ring girl for the night
Fertitta brothers - for old times sake (and they'll probably want Conor there with them)
Poatan - Good guy he deserves it
Randy Couture - for old times sake.
Urijah Faber - legend and crowd favourite
Mike Tyson - you know why
Refs:
Chris Leben - lets give the TUF alumni his first UFC reffing job at this momentous event
Mike Beltran - great guy, did a great job the other night harsh words for fouls etc
Commentators:
Joe Rogan, Laura Sanko, Dom Cruz (I don't like Dom but enjoy him and Rogan getting on each others nerves)
Guest: Eddie Bravo
*Thread seemed odd without a photo, so I added one of Nina and Laura as they are prettier than the other people I suggested.