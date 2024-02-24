UFC 300, What did you expect?

WolfPackHunter
White Belt
- Joined
- Feb 24, 2024
- Messages
- 1
- Reaction score
- 0
UFC 300 yes its going to be the biggest card in UFC history just as UFC 200 and UFC 100 was before that. However fans seem to be let down by the main event so I want to ask real MMA fans.... What main event were you hoping for? If you are disappointed with the Light Heavyweight title being contested by 2 animalistic killers what was YOUR idea of a huge fight.
Please do not mention Conor "don't want a fight" McGregor or Khabib who promised on his dead father he would stay retired (that vow will NEVER BE broken)
