UFC 300, What did you expect?

UFC 300 yes its going to be the biggest card in UFC history just as UFC 200 and UFC 100 was before that. However fans seem to be let down by the main event so I want to ask real MMA fans.... What main event were you hoping for? If you are disappointed with the Light Heavyweight title being contested by 2 animalistic killers what was YOUR idea of a huge fight.

Please do not mention Conor "don't want a fight" McGregor or Khabib who promised on his dead father he would stay retired (that vow will NEVER BE broken)
 
I mean, you sound about as smart as someone complaining about people who aren't happy that their only choices for president are "Ancient Dementia-Rattled Trump or Paleozoic-era Alzheimer's Biden". . .
"Well, who would you prefer?" . . . people who aren't available, obviously.

That being said, I don't have a problem with the main-event, but Hill has lost all momentum and Poatan is great, but somewhat of a recent phenomenon. I get why there's not that much steam for it being the headline of the **Greatest MMA Event** in history.
 
What main event were you hoping for?
Something "crazy". Dana said we could trust him on that


"You guys can't handle the main event. We're working on a couple of different options. Trust me, the UFC 300 main event is going to be crazy." /Dana White

It's 100% Dana's fault the expectations were set too high.
He could've just said "We're looking for a solid title fight as the main event" and we'd be fine
 
