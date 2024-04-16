UFC 300 was so exciting that it made me lose complete interest with boxing

I like watching boxing and have for many decades, but with how it’s been the past few years it’s hard to keep up with the excitement of MMA.

MMA is continuing to evolve and the business gets better. There’s only a few boxers that are fun to watch like Loma, Inoue, Bud, etc. There’s Ryan Garcia vs Haney this weekend and honestly there is no interest watching this after what we witnessed with UFC 300. Then there’s Jake Paul vs Tyson later this year..

Will the boxing business still be around in the next 5 years? It’s not only UFC dominating but OneFC is putting Muay Thai and pure grappling matches on the map.
 
Google trends show that UFC is a more searched term than boxing is. Worldwide, MMA is rapidly gaining popularity with fans in South America, the Middle East, and Europe. Boxing is still wildy popular though. It's not going away anytime soon.
 
Only hardcore fans watch boxing today, literally everyone watches UFC. UFC killed boxing a long time ago but I’m still a fan
 
Boxing like Tae Kwon Do -- so much missing.

MMA is much more complete Competitive Violence.
 
Boxing has been done for a decade. I say this as a guy who used to love the sport (still do, but mostly just watch fights from the glory days).

There's just nothing there apart from corruption, politics and top guys holding out for more money.

Maybe once or twice a year you actually see a meaningful fight.

If not for Saudi money there'd probably be no boxing at this point, at any major level.
 
Boxing is in such a sorry state that fighters from the Superbowl of MMA literally beg to be allowed to get their brains scrambled in it.

If boxing was allowed to tell Canelo Alvarez 'we'll pay you 200k/200k BUT on a very special event we might give you an extra 300k, if we deem that your performance was "of the night"' then boxing wouldn't be dead.
 
boxing has been dead since floyd and pacman retired. the face of boxing (tank davis) hardly fights too so it hard to keep the sport afloat when fucking jake paul is putting in more hours and screen time than the worlds finest.
 
There's just nothing there apart from corruption, politics and top guys holding out for more money.
ufc has this too. with our meatball lord and savior, dana white but yeah, boxing promotions make dana look like a competent and level-minded person.
 
the dream of every ufc fighter is to do an exhibition boxing match against a youtube star
 
