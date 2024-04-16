UFC 300 was so exciting that it made me lose complete interest with boxing

I like watching boxing and have for many decades, but with how it’s been the past few years it’s hard to keep up with the excitement of MMA.



MMA is continuing to evolve and the business gets better. There’s only a few boxers that are fun to watch like Loma, Inoue, Bud, etc. There’s Ryan Garcia vs Haney this weekend and honestly there is no interest watching this after what we witnessed with UFC 300. Then there’s Jake Paul vs Tyson later this year..



Will the boxing business still be around in the next 5 years? It’s not only UFC dominating but OneFC is putting Muay Thai and pure grappling matches on the map.