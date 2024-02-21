UFC 300 Ticket Prices

Just wondering if anyone has seen the official ticket prices for 300 which goes on sale this week?
I can only imagine how much the VIP packages cost for that shit sir.
I've been to enough cards to know that they're about the experience as a whole, not the view, and the view is better on TV. I wouldn't pay that if it came with nude Megan Olivi, Brooklyn Wren, Chrissy Blair and Carly Baker feeding me grapes.
Firing grapes out their bunghole… at the least for that price!
Nearly more than some guys are getting paid to fight
Obviously chump change for the average Shermano. So I expect to see you all there.
How many fighters on the current roster can comfortably afford front row seats?