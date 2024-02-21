UFC 300 Ticket Prices

Just wondering if anyone has seen the official ticket prices for 300 which goes on sale this week?
 
Expensive ASF from the look of it. I'm going to the next ufc here in Miami the ticket prices are fairly decent.
 
I can only imagine how much the VIP packages cost for that shit sir.
I've been to enough cards to know that they're about the experience as a whole, not the view, and the view is better on TV. I wouldn't pay that if it came with nude Megan Olivi, Brooklyn Wren, Chrissy Blair and Carly Baker feeding me grapes.
 
It would only take Red De la Cruz for me, but Megan would be a nice extra sir lol.
 
Firing grapes out their bunghole… at the least for that price!
 
20 stacks?!
Id rather blow that at the strip club
now that wood be a fun night
 
