(UFC 300 Theory) Winner of Whittaker VS Costa to face Strickland for Interim MW Championship

If this fight goes through... I think the winner of Whittaker VS Costa will face Sean Strickland at UFC 300 for the Interim MW Championship


Seems like the crazy kind of thing that the UFC would do. I don't think there's any big fight that the UFC has lined up... it would have been announced already

UFC 300 is exactly 2 months away, and that's about the minimum time a seasoned fighter would need for a fight camp.

I think the UFC are out of options, and Dana is waiting to see what happens with this card.

Why Interim MW Championship? Because Dana White does not like DDP.
DDP doesn't roll over on command - this is why Strickland got the fight in the first place against Izzy. It's because DDP refused a quick turnaround.

DDP turned down Dana White once again, for UFC 300. Understandably his face is still kinda busted up and I don't think he's even training yet.

The UFC has a history of putting up an interim championship when a fighter they don't like has the belt. They did the same thing when Ngannou was champ. He didn't roll over and they made an Interim HW Championship just 3 months after Ngannou won the belt from Stipe.


If they want to do DDP was Izzy, they can do that too and make this sort of a 4 man tournament to unify the belts and crown the Undisputed MW Championship.
They did the same thing once with HW, where Brock beat Mir at the history UFC 100 card.


I don't see many other reasons as to why the UFC would wait, or push back ticket sales. Seems they're waiting on UFC 298.

This only works of course, if the winner of this fight isn't injured after the fight. Thoughts?
 
Hang on a second,


Sorry, I wasn't paying attention. Can you repeat all of that?
 
I don't see why they wouldn't just do Strickland vs Izzy 2 for the interim, IF they were going to go that route. Unless Izzy only wants DDP & refuses to fight Sean?

My guess is the UFC thinks of Sean as a PR nightmare despite his surging stardom, & they want him nowhere near 300.
 
I feel like they'd try to get Izzy in on an interim fight, even tho he's coming off a loss he's one of the bigger stars in the UFC.
Sean's more popular now as well tho and he's open to taking bouts on short notice from what we've seen(same with Izzy). I think with the right price you could get either of those on there, the problem is who would be the opponent. They already fought each other a few months back and doing a rematch this soon would be odd.
Khamzat could fight either for the interim title, but he probably can't fight in the US it seems.

For the Whittaker/Costa winner coming back that soon, I'm not so sure on that. In the last few years neither seem like the type that open to quick turnarounds, Whittaker wasn't very open of the idea on fighting only a few weeks after his bout with DDP prior to the bout happening(DDP wasn't either after winning). I only remember Whittaker doing that once which was when he fought both Jacare and Romero in a short three month span.
Costa's activity lately is confusing, just can't know what you're getting with him. He also cuts a lot so I'm not sure he'd be willing to make weight again that soon unless he get some extra compensation for it.

Idk what they could do there, IMO I'd like Khamzat against a top five guy like Izzy, Sean or Cannonier for UFC 300(winner gets a shot at DDP).
It wouldn't need an interim title, but you could add one just to help sell it.
 
