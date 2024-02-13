(UFC 300 Theory) Winner of Whittaker VS Costa to face Strickland for Interim MW Championship

I feel like they'd try to get Izzy in on an interim fight, even tho he's coming off a loss he's one of the bigger stars in the UFC.

Sean's more popular now as well tho and he's open to taking bouts on short notice from what we've seen(same with Izzy). I think with the right price you could get either of those on there, the problem is who would be the opponent. They already fought each other a few months back and doing a rematch this soon would be odd.

Khamzat could fight either for the interim title, but he probably can't fight in the US it seems.



For the Whittaker/Costa winner coming back that soon, I'm not so sure on that. In the last few years neither seem like the type that open to quick turnarounds, Whittaker wasn't very open of the idea on fighting only a few weeks after his bout with DDP prior to the bout happening(DDP wasn't either after winning). I only remember Whittaker doing that once which was when he fought both Jacare and Romero in a short three month span.

Costa's activity lately is confusing, just can't know what you're getting with him. He also cuts a lot so I'm not sure he'd be willing to make weight again that soon unless he get some extra compensation for it.



Idk what they could do there, IMO I'd like Khamzat against a top five guy like Izzy, Sean or Cannonier for UFC 300(winner gets a shot at DDP).

It wouldn't need an interim title, but you could add one just to help sell it.