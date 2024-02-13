(UFC 300 Theory) Winner of Whittaker VS Costa to face Strickland for Interim MW Championship

Cooliox
If this fight goes through... I think the winner of Whittaker VS Costa will face Sean Strickland at UFC 300 for the Interim MW Championship
Seems like the crazy kind of thing that the UFC would do. I don't think there's any big fight that the UFC has lined up... it would have been announced already
UFC 300 is exactly 2 months away, and that's about the minimum time a seasoned fighter would need for a fight camp.
I think the UFC are out of options, and Dana is waiting to see what happens with this card.
Why Interim MW Championship? Because Dana White does not like DDP.
DDP doesn't roll over on command - this is why Strickland got the fight in the first place against Izzy. It's because DDP refused a quick turnaround.
DDP turned down Dana White once again, for UFC 300. Understandably his face is still kinda busted up and I don't think he's even training yet.
The UFC has a history of putting up an interim championship when a fighter they don't like has the belt. They did the same thing when Ngannou was champ. He didn't roll over and they made an Interim HW Championship just 3 months after Ngannou won the belt from Stipe.
If they want to do DDP was Izzy, they can do that too and make this sort of a 4 man tournament to unify the belts and crown the Undisputed MW Championship.
They did the same thing once with HW, where Brock beat Mir at the history UFC 100 card.
I don't see many other reasons as to why the UFC would wait, or push back ticket sales. Seems they're waiting on UFC 298.
This only works of course, if the winner of this fight isn't injured after the fight. Thoughts?
