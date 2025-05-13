UFC 300 scraped main events

UFC 300 main event original scrapped fights





Leon VS Belal



Leon VS Shavkat/Islam/Khamzat at 170



Tom VS Jones/Stipe



Conor VS Chandler for the new 165 division championship (fan rumour floated around at the time)



Sean VS Chito 2 getting bumped from 299 main event to 300 main event as a worst case scenario



My theory of why Alex vs Hill happened, Alex vs Hill was probably gonna main event 301 in Brazil but they sacrificed the 301 main event for 300, and that’s why Aldo returned at of nowhere because 301 was bad on paper





UFC 300 never had a set main event, it was basically the UFC asking two fighters if they wanted to fight, and then either issues or ducking happened



Leon Edwards VS Belal Muhammad. Not much info on this one other then Ariel saying it was being considered, personally I think Ariel was stirring the drama pot



Leon Edwards VS Shavkat/Islam/Khamzat Leon said yes to all 3, however all 3 were in Ramadan so they declined, Shavkat was also injured at this time and I highly doubt Khamzat could ever make 170 again





Tom Aspinall VS Jones/Stipe UFC asked Nones if he wanted to fight Tom he said no because he was still dealing with his injury from November of 2023, Stipe said no to fighting Tom because he only wanted to fight Jones and no one else



Conor VS Chandler for the 165 title, this was never a reported thing, but just a fan theory floated around at the time every triple digit milestone event had a crazy rumour behind it, UFC 100 was that Affliction was gonna buy every front row seat and have everyone wear affliction T shirts.



And finally according to Sean O’Malley the worst case scenario was that his second fight against Chito would be bumped from 299 to 300, could you imagine the out cry and anger from fans if Sean O Malley main evented UFC 300 and against Chito



What ended up happening Alex fought Hill at 300 and knocked the daylights out of him, my theory on when Alex VS Hill was gonna happen, I think it was supposed to main event 301 in Brazil, Basically UFC 301 took a hit to save the UFC 300 main event, 301 was a pretty weak card on paper and they had to really try to sell this ppv as the return of Aldo