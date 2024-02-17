Compared to the cards we have been getting over the last 12 months, this is gold.almost like a Fight Night card
BMF belt or NMF belt… you can tell Max and Justin really respect and like each other. Nice story about Justin driving Max around before Justin was in the UFC.
View attachment 1029824
Given where each guy was at just 1 year ago its pretty cool. 1 of them will enter into a 3-fight winning streak, in 2024, possibly in the main event of UFC 300.They are proud to fight each other. Like a .. "Look at where we are now.." kind of thing.
Really? What happened to the extra announcement thoJon Anik and all the fighters up there saying Max vs Gaethje gonna be the main event.