News UFC 300 Pre-Fight Press Conference Video with Every Fighter on Stage - Live NOW!

usernamee said:
Nothing about this event this week has felt extra special I gotta say

Not sure what I was expecting tho
Some coked out retard throwing a dolly at a bus or something?

Don't think we'll be getting any of those this week.
 
SamuraiBro said:
Yay can’t wait for boring reporters sucking up to fighters and asking ‘what’s it like to fight in Vegas’ ‘How was camp’ etc
How does it feel to be fighting on this special card??? How excited were you when you got the call??? If somebody said 2 years ago that you were going to be on UFC 300 would you believe them???
 
We might get some of this

1712878391296.png
 
usernamee said:
‘Are you a lock??’
 
Honestly I havent seen much big promotion on the cable platforms for this event. Felt like between every college or nba game they were promotion the crap out of Wrestlemania. What gives? TKO sure seems to be playing favorites. Like WWE is 1A and UFC is 1B
 
300 is special, bonuses should be as well.​

The amounr may FINALLY be raised from a decade ago, hopefully doubled.
 
Press conference looking like it's actually going to start on time, compared to the usual 15-20 minutes later. :eek:
 
