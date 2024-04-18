UFC 300 PPV Buys anyone know?

Takes_Two_To_Tango said: I've been searching around I don't think the numbers have been released. Or do they release these numbers anymore? Click to expand...

There are no real numbers... only estimates... & mostly wild guesses based on bullshit.They never released numbers... with the exception of a sales event where they let loose 2015 (I think) numbers in order to get Mark Walberg & Conan Obrian etc... to buy stock to help the endeavor liquidity to avoid a margin call on their new purchase.that said... prior to the sale of the UFC the Fertitas numbers were accessable 6 month or so after the event by aquiring bank records they had to submit to pay the debt the UFC had been running. During that time Dave Meltzer had devised a system of reading internet traffic to estimate the number of buys... & when checked against the bank records months later... he was surprisingly close. Tested against the sales event numbers released directly by the UFC those numbers were all confirmed. (for that year anyway.)Things got more complicated after the sale, since the UFC was now one of many companies on the mamoth endeavor spreadsheet, & so we can no longer confirm PPV through bank records & there's been zero official numbers released since.Meltzer retired I think... & I'm not sure if anyone else has taken up his system & continued his "estimates."So there's a quick run though of teh UFC numbers business. There are no real numbers given... only estimates.