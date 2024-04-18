UFC 300 PPV Buys anyone know?

How much PPV buys did UFC 300 generate?

I've been searching around I don't think the numbers have been released. Or do they release these numbers anymore?
 
Takes_Two_To_Tango said:
I've been searching around I don't think the numbers have been released. Or do they release these numbers anymore?
Imagine selling 1+ million and paying your fighters 15k/15k.

Smart move not to show em anymore

Wreckless said:
Imagine selling 1+ million and paying your fighters 15k/15k.

Smart move not to show em anymore

Thank God we have smart ppl like you so the world doesn't collapse. Like it or not, there would be no UFC and probably no mma without the red goof. Keep crying
 
will we get actual reliable numbers? do we ever get trustworthy numbers?
 
markys00 said:
Thank God we have smart ppl like you so the world doesn't collapse. Like it or not, there would be no UFC and probably no mma without the red goof. Keep crying
I like that you immediately defended Dana as soon as I talked about fighter pay even though I never mentionned his name. Triggered af lol.
 
markys00 said:
Thank God we have smart ppl like you so the world doesn't collapse. Like it or not, there would be no UFC and probably no mma without the red goof. Keep crying
It's obviously not your daddy that decides who get paid and how much, man. But I admire your eagerness.
 
Takes_Two_To_Tango said:
I've been searching around I don't think the numbers have been released. Or do they release these numbers anymore?
There are no real numbers... only estimates... & mostly wild guesses based on bullshit.

They never released numbers... with the exception of a sales event where they let loose 2015 (I think) numbers in order to get Mark Walberg & Conan Obrian etc... to buy stock to help the endeavor liquidity to avoid a margin call on their new purchase.

that said... prior to the sale of the UFC the Fertitas numbers were accessable 6 month or so after the event by aquiring bank records they had to submit to pay the debt the UFC had been running. During that time Dave Meltzer had devised a system of reading internet traffic to estimate the number of buys... & when checked against the bank records months later... he was surprisingly close. Tested against the sales event numbers released directly by the UFC those numbers were all confirmed. (for that year anyway.)

Things got more complicated after the sale, since the UFC was now one of many companies on the mamoth endeavor spreadsheet, & so we can no longer confirm PPV through bank records & there's been zero official numbers released since.

Meltzer retired I think... & I'm not sure if anyone else has taken up his system & continued his "estimates."

So there's a quick run though of teh UFC numbers business. There are no real numbers given... only estimates.
 
300 or less. No one buys ppvs anymore except the marks
 
