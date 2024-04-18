UFC 300 PPV Buys anyone know?

Takes_Two_To_Tango
Formally known as MXZT
Platinum Member
- Joined
- Jun 28, 2010
- Messages
- 31,933
- Reaction score
- 41,970
I've been searching around I don't think the numbers have been released. Or do they release these numbers anymore?
Imagine selling 1+ million and paying your fighters 15k/15k.I've been searching around I don't think the numbers have been released. Or do they release these numbers anymore?
Thank God we have smart ppl like you so the world doesn't collapse. Like it or not, there would be no UFC and probably no mma without the red goof. Keep cryingImagine selling 1+ million and paying your fighters 15k/15k.
Smart move not to show em anymore
Who got 15k on that card?Imagine selling 1+ million and paying your fighters 15k/15k.
Smart move not to show em anymore
I like that you immediately defended Dana as soon as I talked about fighter pay even though I never mentionned his name. Triggered af lol.Thank God we have smart ppl like you so the world doesn't collapse. Like it or not, there would be no UFC and probably no mma without the red goof. Keep crying
Thank God we have smart ppl like you so the world doesn't collapse. Like it or not, there would be no UFC and probably no mma without the red goof. Keep crying
Why do the PPV numbers have to be a secret?I've been searching around I don't think the numbers have been released. Or do they release these numbers anymore?
There are no real numbers... only estimates... & mostly wild guesses based on bullshit.I've been searching around I don't think the numbers have been released. Or do they release these numbers anymore?