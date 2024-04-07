UFC 300: Pereira vs. Hill

mkess101 said: Bo obviously unplayable even though yeah he's gonna wreck Brundage. I hate the word "lock" but I do agree Turner and Green have value as they should both roll. I disagree on Fig. Garbrandt is still a hell of a boxer as long as he doesn't get baited into a brawl. Fig will try (and yes may succeed) and will probably try to grapple but Cody may have the footwork and hand speed to make it interesting. Have to favor Fig but odds way too wide imo. I'll probably have a small bet on Cody and Cody decision.



I think Armen wrecks Charles too. He's the crisper striker now, Charles has been hit and hurt numerous times recently (even in some fights he's come back to win). Armen imo has become a guy with no real flaws. At least in a 3 rounder. He faded vs Gamrot so I'd need to see proof his 5 round cardio has been fixed but that's not an issue in this fight. I think he finishes Charles and sets up the rematch with Islam. Click to expand...

agree on Bo.I fade Cody hard for big reasons. Leg kick defense against Kelleher, Fig does him worst.Fig also is better at mixing his mma skill set. transitioning from grappling to striking at a hat. Similar to how we saw Damon Jackson 'out mma' Alex Hernandez tonight. Cody is very one dimensional in striking.he dropped round 3 to Trevin Jones. Cody fought a low volume fight vs a low volume fighter. His mindset is just now about trying hard not to lose, which comes from a weak place.Fig out performed against a common opponent in Rob Font, got hit less too on the feet.I give cody a slight boxing edge, but the kicks and the good chin of Fig, are the equalizer to that.Consider too that Fig has remained far more consistent against top competition.pros for CodyCody being 32 v 36 on his side.With all things consider Fig over -300 is more of a pass for me. i'll fade him in some bets but prop bet a dec to get better odds.I haven't gone to that one yet, But i like Charles as a better finisher, he has a lot of strking credit for the elite mma strikers he's dropped. Armen koing Dariush to me is more about Ben not having a chin . i'll tape heavy on that one.