Jackonfire
Saturday 04.13.2024 at 06:00 PM ET
U.S. Broadcast: Pay Per View
Venue: T-Mobile Arena
Location: Las Vegas, Nevada, United States
MMA Bouts: 13
Commentary: Daniel Cormier, Joe Rogan, and Jon Anik
Main card (PPV - 10pm ET / 7pm PT)
205: Alex Pereira (9-2) vs. Jamahal Hill (12-1, 1NC)
W115: Zhang Weili (24-3) vs. Yan Xiaonan (18-3, 1NC)
155: Justin Gaethje (25-4) vs. Max Holloway (25-7)
155: Charles Oliveira (34-9, 1NC) vs. Arman Tsarukyan (21-3)
185: Bo Nickal (5-0) vs. Cody Brundage (10-5)
Preliminary card (ESPN / ESPN+ 8pm ET / 5pm PT)
205: Jiří Procházka (29-4-1) vs. Aleksandar Rakić (14-3)
145: Calvin Kattar (23-7) vs. Aljamain Sterling (23-4)
W135: Holly Holm (15-6, 1NC) vs. Kayla Harrison (16-1)
145: Sodiq Yusuff (13-3) vs. Diego Lopes (23-6)
Early preliminary card (ESPN / ESPN+ 6pm ET / 3pm PT)
155: Jalin Turner (14-7) vs. Renato Moicano (18-5-1)
W115: Jéssica Andrade (25-12) vs. Marina Rodriguez (17-3-2)
155: Bobby Green (31-15-1, 1NC) vs. Jim Miller (37-17, 1NC)
135: Deiveson Figueiredo (22-3-1) vs. Cody Garbrandt (14-5)
WeiliZhang (115) vs. Xiaonan Yan(115)
JustinGaethje (156) vs. MaxHolloway (156)
CharlesOliveira (156) vs. ArmanTsarukyan (156)
BoNickal (186) vs. CodyBrundage (186)
JiriProchazka (206) vs. AleksandarRakic (206)
CalvinKattar (145.5) vs. AljamainSterling (146)
HollyHolm (136) vs. KaylaHarrison (136)
SodiqYusuff (146) vs. Diego Lopes(146)
JalinTurner (155.5) vs. RenatoCarneiro (156)
JessicaAndrade (116) vs. MarinaRodriguez (116)
BobbyGreen (156) vs. Jim Miller(155.5)
DeivesonFigueiredo (135.5) vs. CodyGarbrandt (136)
Ceremonials Weigh-ins
Betting Odds
UFC 300 Weigh-in Results:AlexPereira (205) vs. JamahalHill (205)
WeiliZhang (115) vs. Xiaonan Yan(115)
JustinGaethje (156) vs. MaxHolloway (156)
CharlesOliveira (156) vs. ArmanTsarukyan (156)
BoNickal (186) vs. CodyBrundage (186)
JiriProchazka (206) vs. AleksandarRakic (206)
CalvinKattar (145.5) vs. AljamainSterling (146)
HollyHolm (136) vs. KaylaHarrison (136)
SodiqYusuff (146) vs. Diego Lopes(146)
JalinTurner (155.5) vs. RenatoCarneiro (156)
JessicaAndrade (116) vs. MarinaRodriguez (116)
BobbyGreen (156) vs. Jim Miller(155.5)
DeivesonFigueiredo (135.5) vs. CodyGarbrandt (136)
Ceremonials Weigh-ins
Betting Odds
