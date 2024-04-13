PBP UFC 300 - Pereira vs. Hill Preliminary Card PBP Discussion: Sat. 4 / 13 at 6pm ET / 3pm PT

Saturday 04.13.2024 at 06:00 PM ET
U.S. Broadcast: Pay Per View
Venue: T-Mobile Arena
Location: Las Vegas, Nevada, United States
MMA Bouts: 13
Commentary: Daniel Cormier, Joe Rogan, and Jon Anik


nWte0sX.jpg



Main card (PPV - 10pm ET / 7pm PT)
205: Alex Pereira (9-2) vs. Jamahal Hill (12-1, 1NC)
W115: Zhang Weili (24-3) vs. Yan Xiaonan (18-3, 1NC)
155: Justin Gaethje (25-4) vs. Max Holloway (25-7)
155: Charles Oliveira (34-9, 1NC) vs. Arman Tsarukyan (21-3)
185: Bo Nickal (5-0) vs. Cody Brundage (10-5)


Preliminary card (ESPN / ESPN+ 8pm ET / 5pm PT)
205: Jiří Procházka (29-4-1) vs. Aleksandar Rakić (14-3)
145: Calvin Kattar (23-7) vs. Aljamain Sterling (23-4)
W135: Holly Holm (15-6, 1NC) vs. Kayla Harrison (16-1)
145: Sodiq Yusuff (13-3) vs. Diego Lopes (23-6)


Early preliminary card (ESPN / ESPN+ 6pm ET / 3pm PT)
155: Jalin Turner (14-7) vs. Renato Moicano (18-5-1)
W115: Jéssica Andrade (25-12) vs. Marina Rodriguez (17-3-2)
155: Bobby Green (31-15-1, 1NC) vs. Jim Miller (37-17, 1NC)
135: Deiveson Figueiredo (22-3-1) vs. Cody Garbrandt (14-5)


UFC 300 Weigh-in Results:

AlexPereira (205) vs. JamahalHill (205)
WeiliZhang (115) vs. Xiaonan Yan(115)
JustinGaethje (156) vs. MaxHolloway (156)
CharlesOliveira (156) vs. ArmanTsarukyan (156)
BoNickal (186) vs. CodyBrundage (186)
JiriProchazka (206) vs. AleksandarRakic (206)
CalvinKattar (145.5) vs. AljamainSterling (146)
HollyHolm (136) vs. KaylaHarrison (136)
SodiqYusuff (146) vs. Diego Lopes(146)
JalinTurner (155.5) vs. RenatoCarneiro (156)
JessicaAndrade (116) vs. MarinaRodriguez (116)
BobbyGreen (156) vs. Jim Miller(155.5)
DeivesonFigueiredo (135.5) vs. CodyGarbrandt (136)



How to Watch UFC 300

The Ultimate Fighting Championship will show off its depth when the company stages its long-awaited tricentennial event on Saturday in Las Vegas.
UFC 300 ‘Pereira vs. Hill’ Play-by-Play, Results & Round Scoring

UFC 300 ‘Pereira vs. Hill’ Play-by-Play, Results & Round Scoring

The Ultimate Fighting Championship’s journey from its modest origins in the early 90s to its current status as a global phenomenon has been nothing short of extraordinary.
Ceremonials Weigh-ins





Betting Odds
3159.png




Head over to SPORTSBOOK MMA and use your vcash to place bets on this card


Sherdog YouTube


iRCsb4C.gif
fc9RiCD.png
 
I am ready for the nexus.

@senri the marination is complete.
 
