Media UFC 300 Morning Weigh-In Show live Friday at 11:50am ET / 8:50am PT

Weigh-In Show live Friday at 11:50am ET / 8:50am PT




Main card (PPV - 10pm ET / 7pm PT)
205: Alex Pereira (9-2) vs. Jamahal Hill (12-1, 1NC)
W115: Zhang Weili (24-3) vs. Yan Xiaonan (18-3, 1NC)
155: Justin Gaethje (25-4) vs. Max Holloway (25-7)
155: Charles Oliveira (34-9, 1NC) vs. Arman Tsarukyan (21-3)
185: Bo Nickal (5-0) vs. Cody Brundage (10-5)


Preliminary card (ESPN / ESPN+ 8pm ET / 5pm PT)
205: Jiří Procházka (29-4-1) vs. Aleksandar Rakić (14-3)
145: Calvin Kattar (23-7) vs. Aljamain Sterling (23-4)
W135: Holly Holm (15-6, 1NC) vs. Kayla Harrison (16-1)
145: Sodiq Yusuff (13-3) vs. Diego Lopes (23-6)


Early preliminary card (ESPN / ESPN+ 6pm ET / 3pm PT)
155: Jalin Turner (14-7) vs. Renato Moicano (18-5-1)
W115: Jéssica Andrade (25-12) vs. Marina Rodriguez (17-3-2)
155: Bobby Green (31-15-1, 1NC) vs. Jim Miller (37-17, 1NC)
135: Deiveson Figueiredo (22-3-1) vs. Cody Garbrandt (14-5)



Betting Odds
Betting Odds




Lets go!!! UFC 300 time. Hopefully everyone makes weight and there are no issues.
 
Latest posts

