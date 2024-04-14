UFC 300 Moment

What's was y'all guys (and gals) favorite moment if you could just pick one?

Mine had to have been the Max KO during the last seconds (was shocking almost). Literally kill or be killed moment and someone got deadened. That's what the BMF is truly about, both Justin and Max did it more than Justice.


Edit: What was the second best moment for you? Lol

Hill of course would be the obvious #2 for me. Yes I picked Hill but couldn't be happier that I was wrong, dead wrong. That KO resemblance to when Hill KO'ed Walker was spooky.
 
Max knocking out Justin with one second left in a 5 round fight isn't just the moment of the card, but one of the greatest moments in MMA history. There is nothing even close, including Pereira's great KO.
 
You're right, we don't need a thread now that you've mentioned it. So glorious though the way it went down. It was like HOLY SHIT. Still buzzing a little.
My wife walked out the bathroom just as JG got KO'd, she freaked out when I was clapping & yelling. I tend to stand & watch the bigger fights like Conor

 
Of course it was Max, hands down... then daylight, then Sweet Dreams living up to his nickname.
 
Shit was so crazy the UFC already posted the finish on their Youtube channel.



Max knocking out Gaethje is the outcome people expected the least. And to do it the way he did at the end of the 5th is absolutely legendary.
 
Probably being hyped AF for the warrior Diego Lopes, my stream crapping out, switching up and the fight being over.

Max KO is a close second.
 
I will have to look back when not in the post nut haze but that feels like it is in the argument for one of the best KOs in combat sports history.

Faceplant KO

1 second on the clock

Historic event
 
dl-beatsnoop-com-3000-Ytdh-Jc-Tu-Ke.jpg
 
