UFC 300 Moment

What's was y'all guys (and gals) favorite moment if you could just pick one?
Mine had to have been the Max KO during the last seconds (was shocking almost). Literally kill or be killed moment and someone got deadened. That's what the BMF is truly about, both Justin and Max did it more than Justice.
Edit: What was the second best moment for you? Lol
Hill of course would be the obvious #2 for me. Yes I picked Hill but couldn't be happier that I was wrong, dead wrong. That KO resemblance to when Hill KO'ed Walker was spooky.
