ANY PREDICTIONS???
ANY PREDICTIONS???
I wouldn't even see it if I did watch it. We get different commercials in Canada than the coveted super bowl ones everyone tunes in for watching it in the US. And I assume Dana is announcing it in that super bowl ad he's slated to be in. So probably wouldn't see it.Well I don't give a shit about Superbowl so I guess I'll find out on Sherdog Forums.
It has to be a Conor vs Chandler announcement.
Other more unrealistic but crazy announcements:
- Khabib vs Leon for WW title
- Lesnar vs TBD
- GSP vs Leon for WW title
- Makhachev vs Khabib for the new 165 lb division belt.
Looking forward to Ariel spoiling it.