Rumored UFC 300 Headliner to be announced during Super Bowl commercial

LoveMyMMA said:




ANY PREDICTIONS???

I think this rules out Leon/Belal.

I believe it's gonna be Conor vs. Chandler
At this point McGregor vs Chandler is such a meaningless fight. I always felt Conor vs Nate was meaningless but I would actually prefer to see that Trilogy over Chandler. Really wish it could be a meaningful championship level fight but with no Jones and the HW title diluted, LHW having no real challenger available, MW not available with Dricus just having a 5 round war there is nothing available.
 
Laheys'Liquorland said:
Well I don't give a shit about Superbowl so I guess I'll find out on Sherdog Forums.
I wouldn't even see it if I did watch it. We get different commercials in Canada than the coveted super bowl ones everyone tunes in for watching it in the US. And I assume Dana is announcing it in that super bowl ad he's slated to be in. So probably wouldn't see it.
 
I can’t see the ufc forking out the money to pay for a Super Bowl commercial.
 
It has to be a Conor vs Chandler announcement.

Other more unrealistic but crazy announcements:

- Khabib vs Leon for WW title
- Lesnar vs TBD
- GSP vs Leon for WW title
- Makhachev vs Khabib for the new 165 lb division belt.
 
The Siege said:
Khabib has Ramadan too though..
 
The Siege said:
If Dana truly wasnt kidding about the main event "blowing our minds"

GSP/Khabib vs Leon would be it.
 
The Siege said:
Fedor ;)
 
I just truly cannot see them doing Super Bowl announcement

Conor’s “see you in summer” tweet though does give me the impression of a curve ball though idk
 
There's no fight that can be booked (unless it's McGregor) that moves the needle enough to justify a Super Bowl ad lol. Even DDP vs Adesanya would be crickets among the general audience.
 
