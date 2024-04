TempleoftheDog said: It would be silly for Weili to avoid wrestling. Did you see what she did to Joanna in the rematch? Or that she out wrestled, and submitted Carla?



I remember Carla beating the piss out of Yan on the ground. It was a bloody fight.



I’m not using mmath. I’m saying from the evidence I’ve seen. Weili has improved that part of her game a lot. Why avoid it? Smart teams know and gameplan this stuff. It’s their job. Click to expand...

Yes, I agree. It wasn’t a criticism. I just always imagined these two fighting each other on the feet for some reason and I think if that were to happen, Yan would prove superior.Now that the fight is imminent I can see Weili mixing it up as that is a relative weakness of Yan’s. Having said that she is stronger now that she was a couple of years ago and I imagine she will not be easy to take down.