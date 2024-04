Substance Abuse said: Use ad blocker. Clean your cache and cookies. Max still didn't crash Suredawg more than your settings did, Sherbro. Still glad you're here BFT. Click to expand...

You know what Im saying right? Theres been at least 10 different times since 300 where i could not even access the site ...I get a crashed page indicator The same page I got for half a day straight during and right after 300.