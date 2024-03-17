Media UFC 300 Bout Order Change-up - Bo Nickal vs Cody Brundage Moves Down

Black9

Black9

Orange Belt
@Orange
Joined
Dec 9, 2023
Messages
386
Reaction score
1,992
Not earth-shattering news, but seems like UFC caught wind of the outrage over Bo's fight being so high up the card.

Maybe they'll move it where it should be and move up Aljo vs Kattar or other fights instead?

 
Black9 said:
That's a crazy post, Arman vs Charles might be the most anticipated fight of the year for me outside of Topuria vs Volk.
Click to expand...

All the fights I’ll from even the early prelims. I’m not a wmma fan. So the andrade fight the ufc felched out is the worst fight on the card to me. I like Zhang but never her opponents. And Harrison holm will be interesting.
Other than those small complaints. Modern day mma cards don’t get any better.
 
Black9 said:
It's geniunely to show that the UFC caught wind of the outrage of the bout order and moved it down.
We need to outrage more so he can be moved to the prelims to prevent stuff like this in the future especially for the hardcore fans.
Click to expand...
UFC isn't really a company that makes changes due to outrage. Stuff just gets moved around on every card. Like Christian Rodriquez this week got bumped up two spots before the event.
 
Black9 said:
That's a crazy post, Arman vs Charles might be the most anticipated fight of the year for me outside of Topuria vs Volk.
Click to expand...
Islam beat them both and I don't see either of the rematches going any different . Fun fight but inconsequential overall
 
flowoftruth said:
Islam beat them both and I don't see either of the rematches going any different . Fun fight but inconsequential overall
Click to expand...
IMO armen fight was WAY too long ago to know what would happen in a rematch.

Charles will get finished on the mat, again, like he often does.
 
flowoftruth said:
Islam beat them both and I don't see either of the rematches going any different . Fun fight but inconsequential overall
Click to expand...
Who would Islam fight then? The winner of Gaethje vs Max?
I believe out of all the LW contenders Arman might be by far the toughest fight for Islam.
 
Fuck the hardcore fans. UFC needs to cater to the casuals. Casuals outnumber hardcores 10 to 1 and it's only the hardcores getting all uptight about where Bo is on the card. Casuals are aware of Bo from his wrestling accolades and see him as an exciting new prospect in a sea of the same old fighting the same old. Bo may be the most important fighter on the card - and likely the (2nd) most watched fight on this card. There are people who don't even care about Pereira, Weili or Oliveira - They are buying the PPV to see Gaethje and Nickal.

I want to see Bo Nickal fight. To me the only fight on this card more interesting is Gaethje / Holloway. Aside from that I don't really give a shit if someone is a former champion - who lost because they aren't as good as current champions. Doesn't mean they deserve to be over someone else who has more interest and potential.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

jeff7b9
  • Poll
UFC 300 confirmed bouts
7 8 9
Replies
172
Views
9K
jeff7b9
jeff7b9
Gabe
Could This Be a Suitable UFC 300 Card?
2 3
Replies
43
Views
2K
Zanmato
Zanmato
User9992
UFC 299 vs UFC 300: Which card is better ATM?
2
Replies
38
Views
1K
Cartiac
C
Fatback96
UFC 300 is lacking of important fights
2 3 4
Replies
69
Views
2K
JPW328
JPW328
Unheralded Truth
News Bo Nickal: I'm fighting at UFC 300 against somebody around my own position
2 3 4
Replies
64
Views
3K
Cat Biscuits
Cat Biscuits

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,234,119
Messages
55,258,855
Members
174,712
Latest member
wallnerdana

Share this page

Back
Top