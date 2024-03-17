Fuck the hardcore fans. UFC needs to cater to the casuals. Casuals outnumber hardcores 10 to 1 and it's only the hardcores getting all uptight about where Bo is on the card. Casuals are aware of Bo from his wrestling accolades and see him as an exciting new prospect in a sea of the same old fighting the same old. Bo may be the most important fighter on the card - and likely the (2nd) most watched fight on this card. There are people who don't even care about Pereira, Weili or Oliveira - They are buying the PPV to see Gaethje and Nickal.



I want to see Bo Nickal fight. To me the only fight on this card more interesting is Gaethje / Holloway. Aside from that I don't really give a shit if someone is a former champion - who lost because they aren't as good as current champions. Doesn't mean they deserve to be over someone else who has more interest and potential.