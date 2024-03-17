That's a crazy post, Arman vs Charles might be the most anticipated fight of the year for me outside of Topuria vs Volk.The card looks okay but not really too invested in who wins or loses for any of the bouts
It's geniunely to show that the UFC caught wind of the outrage of the bout order and moved it down.Bo gets topics even just when one of his fight gets moved one down.
That's a crazy post, Arman vs Charles might be the most anticipated fight of the year for me outside of Topuria vs Volk.
UFC isn't really a company that makes changes due to outrage. Stuff just gets moved around on every card. Like Christian Rodriquez this week got bumped up two spots before the event.It's geniunely to show that the UFC caught wind of the outrage of the bout order and moved it down.
We need to outrage more so he can be moved to the prelims to prevent stuff like this in the future especially for the hardcore fans.
It's actually an insult. Especially on a card the UFC is trying to market as "special"He shouldn’t be on the main card period.
Islam beat them both and I don't see either of the rematches going any different . Fun fight but inconsequential overallThat's a crazy post, Arman vs Charles might be the most anticipated fight of the year for me outside of Topuria vs Volk.
IMO armen fight was WAY too long ago to know what would happen in a rematch.Islam beat them both and I don't see either of the rematches going any different . Fun fight but inconsequential overall
The card looks okay but not really too invested in who wins or loses for any of the bouts
Who would Islam fight then? The winner of Gaethje vs Max?Islam beat them both and I don't see either of the rematches going any different . Fun fight but inconsequential overall