UFC 300 better be Spartan themed

Someone made a thread about two fifty so the floodgates are open now

MY bodie Is broken and cats keep gnawing at me

But really what a marketing fail this would be without 300s and pits of oblivion

I just want to say I heard it here first you guys when it happens bumpety bump amirite

300-Movie-In-Download.jpg


Bruce Buffer

THIS …. IS ….. UFC!!!!

{<buffer}

Oh man wht if they faught in a pit - cages are intimidating enough but pits are the shit
 
Gotta give a like on homoerotic 300 imagery alone...
 
AA would be a perfect Leonidas but he will ( or at least SHOULD) be long gone by UFC 300.
 
C0NCH3TO said:
AA would be a perfect Leonidas but he will ( or at least SHOULD) be long gone by UFC 300.
AA had his day in he sun, bless his longevity but I guess like ole wrasslers they never truly die, until they do...
 
UFC should take a page from KSW and get more creative with the events and especially promos. Shit, an average Sherbro can make better posters than the UFC!

wsi-imageoptim-KSWposter.jpeg


Doesn't this KSW poster look good?
Much better than UFC's bland shit IMO.
 
Hotora86 said:
UFC should take a page from KSW and get more creative with the events and especially promos. Shit, an average Sherbro can make better posters than the UFC!

wsi-imageoptim-KSWposter.jpeg
cf9d6d14ae45816b66137d2409a52044cb.png
 
Hotora86 said:
They've got more on than they do in the cage so... :p
Can't deny that - have a trans friend who likes to come over to jus watch em grapple...
 
Lets go full gladiator/sparta style.

Hunt, Overeem, Ngannou, Stipe, DC, JDS and Derick Lewis vs the entire 125lbs roster at once. In a pit.
 
Arlovski Vs Alessio Sakara main event

<{JustBleed}><{JustBleed}>
 
