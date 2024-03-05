UFC 299 - Who you got lads?

Chaotic Progressor

Chaotic Progressor

White Belt
@White
Joined
Jan 11, 2024
Messages
54
Reaction score
39
I'm saying...

- O'Malley by knockout. We haven't seen Vera knocked out, but O'Malley was catching him first fight, and I think he has the timing and the confidence to do it. Could be decision too, but I'm saying knockout round 2 or 3.

- Poirier by TKO/maybe decision. Again, we haven't seen Sain-Denis knocked out, or much of him period, and he's on a 5 finishing win streak, and looks big and strong for the division; very possible he rag dolls Dustin, but Ima go with DP. And whilst it could be a decision, I think Saint-Denis is the type of fighter, and esp. right now, where... he'll pressure too much, Poirier will be forced to finish.

- Michael Page by knockout. This is an interesting one. Could go either way, but I think Page is the slicker, quicker and will catch Holland. Page is also a showy, showoff fighter and UFC debut.. he's going to want to make a flashy impression; that obviously usually goes one of either ways. I think he has the talent and timing to do it, I'll say Page 2nd round knockout.

One I doubt the most there is Poirier. Dude really could rag doll him, but, let's see. He hasn't been against top comp. yet, but, Poirier also just coming off a brutal head kick loss; some guys are never the same.

Then Ima say... Burns & Yan, probably both by decision.

Also, UFC 299 is a banger. 299 > 300.

299 would have been a better 300, than 300.
 
MVP, Burns, Yadong, Almeida, but i can't choose between Gamrot and RDA, big fan of both. The rest of the fights I don't care about.

I used to agree with you that 299>300, but then it came together nicely. I'm excited for Hill, Zhang, Oliveira, Nickel, and, most of all, MY GIRL KAYLA!!!!!
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

1BadMF
Which Card is Better: UFC 298/299 Combo or This Proposed UFC 300?
Replies
8
Views
422
pv3Hpv3p
pv3Hpv3p
User9992
UFC 299 vs UFC 300: Which card is better ATM?
2
Replies
38
Views
1K
Cartiac
C
Black9
Islam vs Charles/Gaethje to UFC 299? > Move Sean vs Chito UFC 300?
Replies
3
Views
331
balkanbomber85
balkanbomber85
Siver!
Forget The Psuedo-Saudi Arabia/Apex Card: It's UFC 299 Fight Week!
2
Replies
21
Views
476
Wizzlebiz
Wizzlebiz
helax
  • Sportsbook Event
(PICK 1 ROUND ONLY) UFC 299: 3.9 11:30pm ET Dustin Poirier vs Benoit Saint-Denis *Total Rounds*
Replies
0
Views
59
helax
helax

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,233,062
Messages
55,188,642
Members
174,662
Latest member
filthybliss

Share this page

Back
Top