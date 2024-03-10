UFC 299 was awesome

That's all. I've said for a month it's better than 300 and it delivered.

That was my favorite PPV in a long time. Two come from behind knock outs, a master class from a champ, and some new contenders born. Wish they were all like tonight
 
UFC 290 is the greatest UFC numbered card ever, but this card was good too, but I can't say better than 300 since UFC 300 HAS NOT HAPPENED YET
 
