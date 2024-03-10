UFC 299 was awesome

Meathead Jock
WAR ASKREN
@Gold
- Joined
- Sep 26, 2011
- Messages
- 19,709
- Reaction score
- 517
That's all. I've said for a month it's better than 300 and it delivered.
That was my favorite PPV in a long time. Two come from behind knock outs, a master class from a champ, and some new contenders born. Wish they were all like tonight
That was my favorite PPV in a long time. Two come from behind knock outs, a master class from a champ, and some new contenders born. Wish they were all like tonight
Last edited: