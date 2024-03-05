UFC 299 Prediction Thread - Who you got lads?

I'm saying...



- O'Malley by knockout. We haven't seen Vera knocked out, but O'Malley was catching him first fight, and I think he has the timing and the confidence to do it. Could be decision too, but I'm saying knockout round 2 or 3.



- Poirier by TKO/maybe decision. Again, we haven't seen Sain-Denis knocked out, or much of him period, and he's on a 5 finishing win streak, and looks big and strong for the division; very possible he rag dolls Dustin, but Ima go with DP. And whilst it could be a decision, I think Saint-Denis is the type of fighter, and esp. right now, where... he'll pressure too much, Poirier will be forced to finish.



- Michael Page by knockout. This is an interesting one. Could go either way, but I think Page is the slicker, quicker and will catch Holland. Page is also a showy, showoff fighter and UFC debut.. he's going to want to make a flashy impression; that obviously usually goes one of either ways. I think he has the talent and timing to do it, I'll say Page 2nd round knockout.



One I doubt the most there is Poirier. Dude really could rag doll him, but, let's see. He hasn't been against top comp. yet, but, Poirier also just coming off a brutal head kick loss; some guys are never the same.



Then Ima say... Burns & Yan, probably both by decision.



Also, UFC 299 is a banger. 299 > 300.



299 would have been a better 300, than 300.