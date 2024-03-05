UFC 299 Prediction Thread - Who you got lads?

I'm saying...

- O'Malley by knockout. We haven't seen Vera knocked out, but O'Malley was catching him first fight, and I think he has the timing and the confidence to do it. Could be decision too, but I'm saying knockout round 2 or 3.

- Poirier by TKO/maybe decision. Again, we haven't seen Sain-Denis knocked out, or much of him period, and he's on a 5 finishing win streak, and looks big and strong for the division; very possible he rag dolls Dustin, but Ima go with DP. And whilst it could be a decision, I think Saint-Denis is the type of fighter, and esp. right now, where... he'll pressure too much, Poirier will be forced to finish.

- Michael Page by knockout. This is an interesting one. Could go either way, but I think Page is the slicker, quicker and will catch Holland. Page is also a showy, showoff fighter and UFC debut.. he's going to want to make a flashy impression; that obviously usually goes one of either ways. I think he has the talent and timing to do it, I'll say Page 2nd round knockout.

One I doubt the most there is Poirier. Dude really could rag doll him, but, let's see. He hasn't been against top comp. yet, but, Poirier also just coming off a brutal head kick loss; some guys are never the same.

Then Ima say... Burns & Yan, probably both by decision.

Also, UFC 299 is a banger. 299 > 300.

299 would have been a better 300, than 300.
 
MVP, Burns, Yadong, Almeida, but i can't choose between Gamrot and RDA, big fan of both. The rest of the fights I don't care about.

I used to agree with you that 299>300, but then it came together nicely. I'm excited for Hill, Zhang, Oliveira, Nickel, and, most of all, MY GIRL KAYLA!!!!!
 
300 is a must watch every fight type of card. 299 is a every fight but two. Both are the Cat’s Pajamas though. Oh yeah Suga,BSD,Holland,JDM,Song,Blaydes,Maycee,Gam, and finally I’m voting for Pedro over Kyler. I’m usually wrong though so if you bet the opposite you’ll likely score 😂
 
Last edited:
O'Malley wins
I have to admit, I thought he will never be champion, because I believed he will be wrestlefucked by the top guys.
But he improved a lot.

BSD vs Poirier - hard to say. Usually, I go with the more experienced fighter. Cowboy vs Hernandez, Neil Magny vs Mallot and many other example. The problem is that BSD seems like a very good fighter and Poirier has a KO loss. 51% BSD, 49% Poirier.

Holland should beat Page.

Burns will wrestle Jack, unfortunately. (I hope I am wrong)

Yan by decision.

Almeida by decision.

Gamrot wins.

Munhoz wins.

Pereira wins.

Almabayev wins.
 
