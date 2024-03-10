UFC 299 Main Card - What do you rate the event?

I was entertained for almost the entire main card.

Petr Yan finally winning again. When he started throwing the upper cuts, I was slow nodding.

While I dislike fighters that of Michael Page style, I must say it was an entertaining fight. Holland basically "gave up" out of frustration mid round 3 imo.

I was smh when BSD kept bullrushing Poirier. Probably wanted to finish to prove a point to jump the line for title contention I guess. And man, Poirier have heart. A fighter with less experience would have broke.



Unfortunately, I stopped after round 2 for Vera O'Malley fight. I have no idea why contenders give up rounds "trying" to figure out fights. I zoned off tbh.



Still a solid 8 though.