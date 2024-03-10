UFC 299 Main Card - What do you rate the event?

What do you rate the event?

  • 10 - One of the greatest main card events ever.

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • 9

    Votes: 9 32.1%

  • 8

    Votes: 11 39.3%

  • 7

    Votes: 6 21.4%

  • 6

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • 5 - Average at best.

    Votes: 1 3.6%

  • 4

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • 3

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • 2

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • 1

    Votes: 1 3.6%

  • 0 - One of the worst main card events ever.

    Votes: 0 0.0%
  • Total voters
    28
MXZT

MXZT

Steel Belt
Platinum Member
Joined
Jun 28, 2010
Messages
31,191
Reaction score
40,461
I gave it a solid 9, very highly entertaining bouts.

What did you give it?
 
Pretty good,
7/10
Sean O'Malley getting knocked out would have bumped it to an 8
 
Hard to find any flaws. And my boy Yan got back in the win column. 9/10
 
I was entertained for almost the entire main card.
Petr Yan finally winning again. When he started throwing the upper cuts, I was slow nodding.
While I dislike fighters that of Michael Page style, I must say it was an entertaining fight. Holland basically "gave up" out of frustration mid round 3 imo.
I was smh when BSD kept bullrushing Poirier. Probably wanted to finish to prove a point to jump the line for title contention I guess. And man, Poirier have heart. A fighter with less experience would have broke.

Unfortunately, I stopped after round 2 for Vera O'Malley fight. I have no idea why contenders give up rounds "trying" to figure out fights. I zoned off tbh.

Still a solid 8 though.
 
Are you not entertained?!
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Jackonfire
  • Sticky
  • Poll
PBP UFC 299: O'Malley vs. Vera 2 Main Card PBP Discussion: Sat. 3/9 at 10pm ET / 7pm PT
218 219 220
Replies
4K
Views
42K
KarateYeah
KarateYeah
Black9
Islam vs Charles/Gaethje to UFC 299? > Move Sean vs Chito UFC 300?
Replies
3
Views
343
balkanbomber85
balkanbomber85
U
UFC 299 - First UFC Event - What to expect
2 3
Replies
44
Views
925
Simple Southerner
Simple Southerner
JoeRowe
Rate the Card: UFC 299
Replies
17
Views
472
skylolow
skylolow
MXZT
  • Poll
UFC 300 card - Rate it
2 3 4
Replies
69
Views
1K
BEATDOWNS
BEATDOWNS

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,233,584
Messages
55,225,048
Members
174,690
Latest member
didok

Share this page

Back
Top