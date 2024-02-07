UFC 299>300

BonesWinckleJones
If this is your honest opinion, seek help.
Yan vs dong is an awesome fight lmao wtf are you on
Dumbest take I've seen in a while
Records tend to look like that when facing the guys listed. Heck Yan has a win over a guy in there who should be fighting for the belt.
the bipolar crybaby of the forum strikes again,some things never change lmaoWhat an original thread. Oh, and comparing a complete card to one that is not completed yet.
Good thing you made your own thread, though. It’s definitely necessary.
They're both studs.
I'm guessing that they're leaning harder into fan friendly spectacle than they typically do for other big cards.UFC stacked 299 on purpose to make Sean look like he sells PPV’s. They care most about making Sean into a cash cow.
They could care less about UFC 300, that’s why it feels so thrown together.
I repeat. Seek help.