UFC 299>300

Yan and Holland still main carding big ppvs. bush league stuff
 
Also yes ot thread title but ufc300 still has no main event announced.
 
UFC stacked 299 on purpose to make Sean look like he sells PPV’s. They care most about making Sean into a cash cow.

They could care less about UFC 300, that’s why it feels so thrown together.
 
TempleoftheDog said:
What an original thread. Oh, and comparing a complete card to one that is not completed yet.

Good thing you made your own thread, though. It’s definitely necessary.
the bipolar crybaby of the forum strikes again,some things never change lmao
 
KOPPE said:
Yan and Holland still main carding big ppvs. bush league stuff
They're both studs.

That said, there's a big argument for Holland potentially being the B side of his match when it comes to casual fans.
Fatback96 said:
UFC stacked 299 on purpose to make Sean look like he sells PPV’s. They care most about making Sean into a cash cow.

They could care less about UFC 300, that’s why it feels so thrown together.
I'm guessing that they're leaning harder into fan friendly spectacle than they typically do for other big cards.

***You ain't wrong, though.
 
sonhow said:
Records tend to look like that when facing the guys listed. Heck Yan has a win over a guy in there who should be fighting for the belt.
He went from Sliced Bread to Fruitcake in the blink of an eye while facing studs. I've never really liked him, but now that everyone has jumped off the train and under values him......well, I like a good Underdog.
 
I love 299 outside of the main event. I also love 300 & I'd say it's already slightly better. 298 is badass as well. UFC dying though.
 
i mean yeah, but weve been saying this for weeks lol
 
KOPPE said:
1232.png
1.png
I repeat. Seek help.

O'Malley's win over Yan was considered a massive robbery, and the Sterling fight was extremely close. The notion that Yan isn't a PPV main card level fighter is absurd. He's #5 in the official rankings, fighting #7. That's a main card fight.
 
