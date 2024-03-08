helax
This thread is for the general discussion of the event UFC 299: 3.9 10pm ET Petr Yan vs Song Yadong. Please add to the discussion here.
Free money yanI still believe in piotr
he realy need this win
hopefully time off did him good
if it was 5 rounder i would feel much more confident in thisFree money yan
i think i had every bet right so farOnly fights I’ve put vcash on are the only ones I’ve had wrong so far lol
Bro what the hell hPpened to this cani think i had every bet right so far
meaning gonna go 0 out of 5 in main card haha
pffffff not looking good piotr
Shit he did good but I will be nervous next fight. I was way too confident in him tonight compared to how he performed.1-1
great reads by piotr
looks like he is baaaaaaaack
alright we back in the green baybay let’s goooooOnly fights I’ve put vcash on are the only ones I’ve had wrong so far lol
conman Donnie in da hizouse hahaalright we back in the green baybay let’s gooooo
Dude the way Dana walks next to him lmao. You know Dana is fully torquedconman Donnie in da hizouse haha
who you betting in next fights
I can’t bet real on this one. I’m picking JDM but he ain’t fought anyone like burns so who knows. I almost picked burnsconman Donnie in da hizouse haha
who you betting in next fights
Same,Gilbert is almost 38 though so who knows..I can’t bet real on this one. I’m picking JDM but he ain’t fought anyone like burns so who knows. I almost picked burns