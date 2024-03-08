UFC 299: 3.9 10pm ET Petr Yan vs Song Yadong

I still believe in piotr
he realy need this win
hopefully time off did him good
 
helax said:
Free money yan
if it was 5 rounder i would feel much more confident in this
i am roothing hard for 1 one of my all time faves
les go piotrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrr
 
Only fights I’ve put vcash on are the only ones I’ve had wrong so far lol
 
Petr finna smoke yadong these next two rounds
 
helax said:
Only fights I’ve put vcash on are the only ones I’ve had wrong so far lol
i think i had every bet right so far
meaning gonna go 0 out of 5 in main card haha
pffffff not looking good piotr
 
emog2 said:
i think i had every bet right so far
meaning gonna go 0 out of 5 in main card haha
pffffff not looking good piotr
Bro what the hell hPpened to this can
 
1-1
great reads by piotr
looks like he is baaaaaaaack
 
Easy 2-1 Yan. These bastards better get this right.
 
emog2 said:
1-1
great reads by piotr
looks like he is baaaaaaaack
Shit he did good but I will be nervous next fight. I was way too confident in him tonight compared to how he performed.
 
emog2 said:
conman Donnie in da hizouse haha
who you betting in next fights
Dude the way Dana walks next to him lmao. You know Dana is fully torqued
 
emog2 said:
conman Donnie in da hizouse haha
who you betting in next fights
I can’t bet real on this one. I’m picking JDM but he ain’t fought anyone like burns so who knows. I almost picked burns
 
