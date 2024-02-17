UFC 298, Volk versus Topuria PBP

should be ezRight out of the gate, need Maverick over 50.5 sig strikes. One of my bigger plays, it closes out 2 PP lineups and keeps 2 others alive.
Probably my favorite prop...but every time I think one is easy $...should be ez
Did "EZ MONEY!!!" guy get banned?
The first version yeah. But he rose from the ashes like a Phoenix. So he's still here. I actually met him irl in Vegas, he's a good dude honestly.
2-0 Mav. Outside of some crazy gassing/stoppage I think she's got this one wrapped up.
0.2U Maverick Dec @ 2.2
Frank Trigg ref, cool didn't realise he was a ref! Think more fighters should go into reffing once they're done fighting.
Lmao rose from the ashes. Can't kill an gimmick.