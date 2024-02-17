UFC 298, Volk versus Topuria PBP

Right out of the gate, need Maverick over 50.5 sig strikes. One of my bigger plays, it closes out 2 PP lineups and keeps 2 others alive.
 
Oh yeah also have Maverick -3.5 spread on sig strikes here. So over 50.5 total, and need her to also land at least 4 more than Lee does.
 
0.2U Maverick Dec @ 2.2

Frank Trigg ref, cool didn't realise he was a ref! Think more fighters should go into reffing once they're done fighting.
 
The first version yeah. But he rose from the ashes like a Phoenix. So he's still here. I actually met him irl in Vegas, he's a good dude honestly.
 
Maverick looking good after a bit rocky start. 10-9 for her
 
1-0 Maverick. Lee looks lost on the feet, like she has no idea how to find range or deal with the output coming from Mav.
 
andrea looks crazy regressed, couldn't tell in her last fight cause silva is really good
 
2-0 Mav. Outside of some crazy gassing/stoppage I think she's got this one wrapped up.
 
Yep. A freak sub maybe but outside of that, Lee looked defeated in the corner after round 2.
 
Andrea with little moral win for locking the triangle but not enough.

Pretty standard Maverick win
 
That spinning backfist was solid, but 3-0 Mav.
I had Mav ML prefight (-188), and another livebet (-550) on her as well.
So far so good.
 
Small but good start, I pretty much always lose when betting on the first fight of the night.
 
