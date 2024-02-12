UFC 298, Volk versus Toporia official bets

I implore you to reconsider putting so many units on Fluffy, especially when he is as juiced as he is. Everytime he has ever lost has come from blows to the body, and Kopylov is one of the absolute best in the entire roster at attacking the body, it's part of his M.O. I suppose you are so confident because you think Fluffy's pace and wrestling will overcome Kopylov, but I think Kopylov's issues with cardio and wrestling are very overblown. Yeah he dropped the ball against Roberson, but he defended practically every takedown against Duraev, only giving up one which lost him the round because of some miscommunication with the referee. Since then, Kopylov has changed camps and trained in Dagestan, and hasn't been taken down once despite his opponents attempting to do so after tasting his body shots on the feet. And Kopylov has shown to fight for your money and carry finishing potential late into the fight even when he is tired, as he won that third round dominantly against Duraev despite being gassed and has finished several of his fights pre UFC in the third or fourth round.